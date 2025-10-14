The Muddy Fox celebrated 25 years of bringing the community together with a fancy dress spectacularplaceholder image
It's all Greek to me – fancy dress fun marks 25 years of bringing High Peak community together​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

By Pat Legg
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2025, 08:54 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 11:08 BST
Is it normal for local residents to dress in traditional epic Greek costume on a Sunday afternoon in Disley?

Of course it is if you are a guest at The Muddy Fox, celebrating 25 years of bringing the community together.

Jim Taylor said: “It's not my usual Sunday attire as I'm a master technician at Whaley Bridge Garage but it was so much fun seeing everyone dress in elaborate costumes (well done Lesley Kincey as Gaia) and we even had a Demis Roussos and Medusa in the mix!”

Event organiser Pat Legg, not content with her giveaway prizes, has now invited all to come to the Rams Head Gastro Pub on December 22, where they will be holding their Christmas Market event from noon to 8pm.

Yamas! Jim Taylor pictured with organiser Pat Legg

Yamas! Jim Taylor pictured with organiser Pat Legg

Lesley Kincey as Gaia (Mother of all earth)

Lesley Kincey as Gaia (Mother of all earth)

'Life is a journey. Enjoy every step' Demis Roussos

'Life is a journey. Enjoy every step' Demis Roussos

