It's all Greek to me!

Yamas!

Stavros Flatley comes to Disley.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is it normal for local residents to dress in traditional epic Greek costume on a Sunday afternoon in Disley? Of course it is if you are a guest at The Muddy Fox celebrating 25 years of bringing the community together.

Jim Taylor pictured with organiser Pat Legg said ' It's not my usual Sunday attire as I'm a master technician at Whaley Bridge Garage but it was so much fun seeing everyone dress in elaborate costumes (well done Lesley Kincey as Gaia) and we even had a Demis Roussos and Medusa in the mix!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pat, not content with her giveaway prizes has now invited all to come to the Rams Head Gastro Pub 22nd December where they will be holding their Christmas Market event from 12 noon to 8pm. Roll up to the Creme Caravelle (first class travel everytime) stand where you can bag yourself a FREE classic, vintage, sports or tractor ride for an event you maybe planning in 2026 Hoopla!