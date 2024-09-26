‘It was love at first sight’ say residents after meeting miniature ponies Lollipop and Tinkerbelle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two miniature ponies stole the hearts of the residents when they visited a Derbyshire care home.

Ponies Lollipop and Tinkerbelle were the centre of attention at Barrowhill Hall, a 74-bedroom residential and nursing home in Rocester on the Derbyshire/Staffordshire border, which specialises in caring for those living with dementia and memory loss.

They were hosted in the home’s large garden and they enjoyed a tour of the home with residents sharing a wonderful afternoon in their company, feeding and stroking them.

“They were fantastic,” said resident Leonard Redman, 86. “They really stole the show! It was nice to sit with them, they had great personalities.”

Gillyann with Pony at Barrowhill Hall Care Home

To make the visit inclusive the furry pair also made personal appearances in residents’ rooms and for some it was quite an unexpected visit.

“I was so shocked”, said Resident Gillyann Prince, 88. “It’s not every day a pony walks into your bedroom!

“They were so lovely and very well behaved. It was love at first sight. I love animals, I used to live on a farm and this visit made my day.”

The show stopping duo are known to offer therapeutic benefits to the vulnerable, elderly and the very young and were brought in by Lollipop Pony Parties who offer pet therapy visits. The ponies are intuitive and respond to the emotions of the people around them.

Gillyann meeting pony at Barrowhill Hall Care Home

Business Owner, Karen Glynn, said: “Our ponies loved their visit to Barrowhill Hall. It was a very special afternoon and we could clearly see the joy and surprise on the residents’ faces, which is always magical.

“Visits from our ponies can often have a very calming effect on residents, especially those living with dementia, they can provide new experiences for some and bring back lovely memories for others.

“It’s very sensory because residents can enjoy the smells and feel their lovely soft fur. Lollipop and Tinkerbelle enjoyed all the fuss and they got a lot of treats too so we know they want to visit again!”

Providing activities to evoke memories and reflection helps to give residents a feeling of security and comfort but Barrowhill Hall is also keen to create new memories and opportunities for residents, enabling them to live stimulating and fulfilling lives.

Resident Leonard with pony at Barrowhill Hall Care Home

Care home manager, Dania Meadows, explains, “We’re a great team here and we offer a lot of variety with our activities to bring stimulation and meaning to our residents.

“Most of our residents have met a pony before so it can bring back lots of lovely memories for them but meeting them indoors and certainly inside bedrooms was a new experience for many.

“We were delighted to welcome these two into our home, they were very gentle and affectionate with our residents and it was a lot of fun for everyone. We can’t wait to have them back!”