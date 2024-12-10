Hundreds of teachers go back to the classroom as East Midlands trust marks 10th birthday with first professional conference

More than 650 school staff including leaders and teaching assistants went back to the classroom for the day as a large East Midlands-based academy trust marked its 10th anniversary with its first professional conference.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gold medal winning para-triathlete Steve Judge, who battled his way back to the running track after being told he may not walk again following a severe car accident, was one of the speakers helping inspire teachers at the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust conference, along with fellow keynote speaker Dame Alison Peacock, chief executive of the Chartered College of Teaching.

Derby Diocesan Academy Trust oversees the education of children in 33 schools, of which the first was Bishop Lonsdale CE Primary School and Nursery on St Albans Road in Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now ten years old, the trust’s schools cover the whole of Derby and Derbyshire from the High Peak down to Barrow-upon-Trent.

Steve Judge talking to teachers

At its first trust-wide Professional Development Conference at Pride Park, it was time for hundreds of employees to enjoy a day of learning for a change as they took part in a whole day of talks and workshops, covering a wide range of topics including music, maths, Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), leadership, languages, computing, modern languages, finance and mental health.

Aisha Awaan, assistant headteacher of DDAT member Hardwick Primary School in Derby, was on hand to experience the day as well as delivering a workshop on developing oracy in schools.

She said: “It’s been really good to see so many people come together today to share experience and good practice with others. There are lots of different staff that I don’t normally get to speak to and there have been some wonderful presentations and workshops too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Fox, who is currently at year 12 at Derby Cathedral School, was one of a team of sixth formers helping out on the day.

She said: “I found it really interesting as a sixth former because I would actually quite like to go into education in the future. It’s good to experience why teachers are here and what they're listening to, because I could be in this position the future as well.”

The conference was rounded off in true school style with a performance by a choir of children who attend DDAT schools and are benefiting from Derby Cathedral’s Music in Schools programme.

Dr Sarah Clark, chief executive officer at DDAT, said she was proud to see so many hundreds of leaders, teachers and support staff come together for a day of learning in Pride Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s been a wonderful day of learning for more than 650 professionals in our DDAT family and we’re so happy to have brought them all together in this one giant classroom! Professional development is so important for our staff and we’re delighted to have been able to arrange this day filled with the latest practices and ideas.

“At DDAT we feel strongly that we are empowered by our faith, united in our strength and flourishing with our strategy and we are very proud that our conference embodied all those values as we work together to strengthen our bonds even further in the next ten years.”