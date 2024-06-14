How to host the ultimate Euro 2024 football party
Setting the Scene
Pick the Perfect Spot
First up, decide where you’re going to host your Euro 2024 shindig. Depending on your guest list and the weather, you might go for an indoor living room setup or an outdoor garden party. Make sure you’ve got plenty of seating and set up multiple viewing areas so no one misses a second of the action.
Deck Out with Footie Flair
Turn your place into a football haven with Euro 2024-themed decorations. Think team colours, flags, banners, and football-themed tableware. Rav at Dynamic Marquees says, "Big screens and marquee setups can make your guests feel like they’re right there in the stadium."
Food and Drinks
Football-Themed Snacks
No football party is complete without mouth-watering snacks. Go for finger foods that are easy to munch on while cheering for your team. Crowd-pleasers include:
Snacks by Country:
Italy
-
Mini pizzas: Bite-sized pizzas topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and various toppings.
-
Arancini: Crispy fried rice balls filled with cheese or meat.
France
-
Mini croissants with ham and cheese: Flaky pastries filled with ham and melted cheese.
-
Gougères: Light and airy cheese puffs made with choux pastry.
Germany
-
Pretzels: Soft, salty bread twisted into a knot, perfect with mustard.
-
Mini bratwurst sliders: Small sandwiches featuring German sausages.
Spain
-
Patatas bravas: Crispy fried potatoes served with a spicy tomato sauce.
-
Mini chorizo skewers: Bite-sized pieces of chorizo sausage on skewers.
England
-
Mini fish and chips: Small portions of battered fish with crispy fries.
-
Sausage rolls: Pastry-wrapped sausages, baked until golden and crispy.
Portugal
-
Chouriço bread: Bread stuffed with spicy Portuguese sausage.
-
Cod fritters: Deep-fried balls of salted cod mixed with potatoes and herbs.
Sweet Treats
Add a touch of sweetness with desserts inspired by the participating nations. Here are some delectable options:
Desserts by Country:
Italy
-
Tiramisu: A layered dessert with coffee-soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone cheese, and cocoa.
-
Cannoli: Crispy pastry tubes filled with sweet ricotta cheese.
France
-
Macarons: Delicate almond meringue cookies filled with buttercream or ganache.
-
Crème brûlée: Rich custard topped with a layer of hard caramelized sugar.
Germany
-
Black Forest cake: A chocolate sponge cake with layers of cherries and whipped cream.
-
Apple strudel: Thin pastry filled with spiced apples and raisins.
Spain
-
Churros with chocolate sauce: Fried dough pastries dusted with sugar and served with thick hot chocolate.
-
Tarta de Santiago: A traditional almond cake from Galicia.
England
-
Eton mess: A mix of strawberries, crushed meringue, and whipped cream.
-
Victoria sponge cake: A light sponge cake with layers of jam and cream.
Portugal
-
Pastéis de Nata: Creamy custard tarts with a flaky crust.
-
Arroz doce: A sweet rice pudding flavoured with cinnamon and lemon.
Refreshing Drinks
Keep your guests refreshed with a mix of drinks. Offer both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, and consider creating a signature cocktail inspired by the tournament. For a fun twist, serve drinks in team-branded cups or mason jars. Rav suggests, "A DIY drinks station where guests can mix their own drinks adds an interactive element to your party."
Entertainment and Activities
Pre-Match Fun
Get the party started before kick-off with some entertaining activities. Set up a mini football pitch in your garden for a friendly match, or organise a football trivia quiz with prizes.
Half-Time Games
Keep the energy high during half-time with interactive games. Think penalty shootout competitions, keepie-uppie challenges, or a football-themed scavenger hunt for the kids. Rav adds, "Fun activities can keep the excitement up and provide great fun for all ages during breaks."
Family-Friendly Fun
Kids' Corner
If families are invited, create a kids' corner with activities to keep the little ones entertained. Set up a craft table with football-themed colouring pages or provide a small bouncy castle.
Family-Friendly Viewing
Make sure everyone enjoys the match by setting up a separate viewing area for kids with bean bags and their own screen. Rav says, "Creating comfortable and inclusive spaces ensures everyone, from the youngest to the oldest, enjoys the game."
Rav’s Closing Thoughts
Rav from Dynamic Marquees concludes by saying "As someone who has had the privilege of being part of countless incredible events, I can assure you that a well-planned football party can create memories that last a lifetime. It’s about the shared moments of joy, the collective gasps, and the thrilling cheer when the ball hits the back of the net. Let’s come together, enjoy the beautiful game, and cheer the Three Lions to victory. Here’s to a spectacular Euro 2024 and unforgettable celebrations!"