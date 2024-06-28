Hospice shop moves into bigger premises

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Willow Wood Hospice's solitary charity shop in the High Peak has moved into a much larger home.

The old shop on 57 High Street West in Glossop has now permanently closed.

The new shop is situated across the road at 12 High Street West – which was most recently One Bay and previously Thomas Cook.

High Peak Mayor, Councillor Stewart Gardner, officially cut the ribbon to welcome customers for the first time. On opening day, customers received a raffle ticket with every purchase and one lucky person won a food hamper.

Pauline Lunt, Head of Retail at Willow Wood Hospice, said: “We are always looking to improve our retail offering and we had outgrown our space in Glossop thanks to the fantastic support of the local community.

“In our new premises, we have an increased floor space and a greater high street presence.

“We wish to express our sincere thanks to local businesses who have supported us in getting the new shop up and running – including Colebarn Developments Ltd in Hadfield.”

Caroline Lillis, Glossop shop manager, added: “We are really excited about our new Glossop shop, which is bigger and brighter with an extended range of items.

“We are grateful for the support of the Glossop community and look forward to welcoming customers old and new.”

The shop is open seven days a week – from 9.30am to 4.30pm Mondays to Saturdays and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays.

You can contact the shop by calling 0161 669 4855 and keep an eye out on the community noticeboard in the shop for updates about the Hospice, its services and fundraising events.

Supporting the Hospice’s charity shops is just one way that people can make a difference to patients from the local community.

Donations of new or used items, dropped off during the shop’s opening hours, are always appreciated to ensure they become the gift that keeps on giving. See which items you can donate at https://willowwood.org.uk/what-can-i-donate/

