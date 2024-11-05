Hospice shop in need of winter clothes

A Hospice shop in the High Peak is in desperate need of winter clothing to help keep the community warm during the colder months.

Willow Wood Hospice's shop on High Street West in Glossop is looking for donations of winter essentials – such as jumpers, shirts, skirts, dresses, trousers, hats, gloves, scarves and coats, which are in good condition.

Donations would be gratefully received by dropping them off at the shop during its opening hours, which can be found online at https://willowwood.org.uk/shop-locations/

UK taxpayers can also make their donations worth an extra 25 per cent, at no extra cost to them, by filling out a basic form when dropping off donations to sign up to Gift Aid.

Pauline Lunt, Head of Retail at Willow Wood Hospice, said: “Winter is coming and we really need your help to support our local community during one of the toughest times of the year.

“Our shops rely on generous donations to keep the shelves stocked. Any donations of winter clothes will be sold on to be loved again, helping to recycle and reduce waste, but also raise much-needed funds to support patients from your local community who need our expert care at Willow Wood Hospice.

“Thank you so much for your continued support, which really makes a difference.”

Lillie Winterbottom, the Hospice’s Communications and Marketing Manager, has already done her bit by donating her pre-loved clothes after having a clear-out at home.

Lillie Winterbottom, Willow Wood Hospice's Communications and Marketing Manager, delivering her donation of clothes to Paul King, Warehouse and Logistics Manager, at the Hospice's Clearance Outlet and Donation Centre.

She said: "I realised I had loads of clothes in my wardrobe and drawers that I’ll never fit into again, and I had to ask myself why on earth I was holding onto them!

“So, I had a proper sort-out and took all the good-quality items down to the Clearance Outlet and Donation Centre in Ashton. From there, they’ll be sent to our shops to be sold.

“It’s a great feeling knowing that the funds raised from my wardrobe clear-out will go directly towards helping care for Willow Wood Hospice patients."

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Willow Wood Hospice needs at least £3.3 million every year to continue operating and around 80 per cent of those costs have to be raised through the generosity of the local community.

Anyone who would like to give the gift of their time by volunteering in any of the Hospice shops can express their interest at https://willowwood.org.uk/hospice-volunteering/interest/