Hiking to give hope: Buxton Samaritans' Peak challenge

Always ready to go that extra mile, Buxton and High Peak Samaritans and their family, friends and dogs are gearing themselves up to walk the boundary of the Peak District -- all 192 miles of it -- in a unique way. Groups and individuals will pledge to cover a certain mileage on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th August 2024; this will be charted on a map of the perimeter of the area. Everyone walking/cycling/running will help to accumulate miles. They are hoping to complete the circuit in this ‘virtual’ way and even have ambitions to get round more than once!

Many of the 48 branch members live in Buxton but some come from farther afield in the Peak District: there are volunteers who live in Disley, Castleton, Glossop, Litton, Macclesfield, Sheen and other villagesso it is fitting to cover this area in their challenge.

One of the key aims of this event is to raise awareness of the work Samaritans do: many participants will be sporting the iconic bright-green T shirts or tabards. They want to publicise the fact that Samaritans are there for those who are finding life hard 24/7, 365 days of the years. They are keen for everyone to know that there is always someone to turn to.

Each of the 200 Samaritans branches across the UK and Ireland is self-supporting. It costs around £20,000 a year to keep the Buxton office open. The branch is crucially dependent on fund-raising. An additional aim, therefore, is to attract sponsorship and donations in order to keep the phone lines open.

Angie and her team get ready for action

Angie, Deputy Director of Buxton branch and a listening volunteer, is keen to make the Peak challenge a family affair. She is aiming to walk 5 miles with her husband and older granddaughter. Her younger grandchildren will cover two miles on an exercise bike and three miles on their scooters, supervised by their mum and 10- month old baby sister along with Georgie, the Yorkshire terrier.

Angie says: ‘Wherever you are on life’s journey, Samaritans are here for you in your hour of need.’ She adds: ‘If you’re young, it’s never too early to start communicating your feelings and, as the years fly by, it’s never too late to begin.’

It costs Samaritans £5 to be there for someone struggling to cope. If you would like to make a donation, please follow this link: www.bit.ly/SamsBuxton