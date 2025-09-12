High Peak pub fundraises over £500 for Hayfield and Glossop charities
The George Hotel in Hayfield, held a Britpop themed bingo night to raise money for two High Peak charities.
The night fundraised a whopping £508.20, which was split between The Bureau Glossop and Hayfield Primary School PTA.
“It was a fantastic night raising money for great causes”, said Heather Redfearn of Hayfield Primary School PTA.
“It will really help to fund enrichment activities for the new academic year that otherwise wouldn’t be possible.”
The event was hosted by Buxton PR worker and Hayfield resident Alexander Greensmith, with two rounds of ‘guess the Britpop song’ bingo and two rounds of traditional bingo.
The Bureau Glossop will put their share towards their new dementia music therapy group.
Lauren Moore is Operations Manager at The Bureau.
“Big thanks to Alex for organising a brilliant event, we had a great time and we are really grateful for the fundraising efforts,” said Lauren of The Bureau Glossop.
“We are looking forward to launching our dementia music therapy group this month.“
High Peak businesses that donated bingo prizes to the event included the Sweet Shack in Glossop, Swizzels Matlow in New Mills, and Buxton’s High Peak Comps.
“Also a massive thank you to The George for hosting the event and for contributing towards the grand total raised, and donating a prize on the night,” added Lauren and Heather.
The George Hotel, in association with brewer Marstons, donated £250 of the fundraised total.
The event was part of The George’s ‘Publife’ campaign, which saw Britpop themed events at the Church Street pub.
The news of The George’s £508.20 fundraised comes just days after they teamed up with the Glossop and Buxton charity Mentell to ‘turn their bar blue’ for men’s mental health.
You can find more about The George Hotel, Hayfield Primary School PTA and The Bureau Glossop on Facebook.