High Peak MP and councillor visit Willow Wood Hospice

Willow Wood Hospice has welcomed High Peak MP Jon Pearce and Councillor Damien Greenhalgh for the first time to see and hear about its vital role in the community.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hospice, based in Ashton-under-Lyne, provides compassionate, specialist and dignified care to patients with any life-limiting illness and those closest to them from Tameside and Glossop.

The Labour MP, who represents Glossop residents in Parliament, and Cllr Greenhalgh met with several members of Willow Wood’s Senior Management Team and Timothy Jackson, Chair of the Board of Trustees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were also given a tour of the Hospice by Timothy and Clinical Director Nicola Cheetham and interacted with some staff and volunteers.

High Peak MP Jon Pearce (centre) and Councillor Damien Greenhalgh (second from right) with Willow Wood’s Senior Management Team and Chair of the Board of Trustees.

During the round-table discussion, CEO Tracy Minshull expressed her gratitude for the government’s support in providing £181,000 to the Hospice in capital funding – which will be spent on refurbishing the Inpatient Unit – but outlined the significant challenges relating to long-term sustainable funding, particularly as supporters have less money to donate and it costs at least £3.6 million a year to keep the Hospice running.

Nicola gave an overview of Willow Wood’s array of services and outlined that 70 per cent of the care provided is by the Community Services team, both at the Hospice and in a patient’s own home, encouraging patients to live as well as possible for as long as possible.

Sam Duncan, Director of Fundraising and Communications, emphasised how much the Hospice relies on the generosity of the local community through supporting fundraising events and the shops. She also acknowledged the success of moving the Hospice’s Glossop shop into a bigger and better location and recent awards recognition for Willow Wood, including the retail team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gill Egerton, Head of HR and Workforce, explained how Willow Wood’s army of around 500 volunteers support all areas of the Hospice and its eight charity shops. She also spoke about collaborations with local colleges and businesses, as well as supporting 16 to 24-year-olds into paid work placements through the Youth Employment Support (YES) scheme in Tameside.

MP Jon Pearce and Councillor Damien Greenhalgh had a tour of the Hospice with Clinical Director Nicola Cheetham and Chair of the Board of Trustees Timothy Jackson.

CEO Tracy Minshull said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Jon and Damien to the Hospice to give them a snapshot of what we do. We are grateful for their time and engagement – we were impressed by their knowledge of the hospice and wider healthcare sector. We hope to have their continued support as we work to meet the increasing demand for our services while navigating financial challenges.”

Jon Pearce MP said: “Visiting Willow Wood Hospice was both moving and inspiring. The care provided by the organisation goes far beyond medical support – it’s about dignity, compassion, and standing alongside families during some of the most difficult times of their lives. I was especially impressed by the Hospice’s outreach to support people living with dementia and their family carers – something I have a deep personal connection to through my family’s own experience with my father’s illness.

“The professionalism and kindness shown by the entire team at Willow Wood is making a real difference to so many across Tameside and Glossop. I’ll continue to do all I can to ensure hospices like Willow Wood get the recognition and long-term support they so clearly deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Damien Greenhalgh said: “This was a truly heartwarming visit. The impact and power of volunteering came through loud and clear – from the 20-strong team lovingly tending to the beautiful gardens, to those welcoming patients and families, and the volunteers raising vital funds in community shops. Willow Wood Hospice is nothing short of remarkable – not only for the quality of care it provides, but for the dedication, heart, and generosity of the staff and volunteers who make it all possible. It’s a local treasure we must all champion.”

Mr Pearce – whose family have a working background in the medical profession – was elected as an MP for the first time last year, while his Chief of Staff, Damien Greenhalgh, is also Deputy Leader of High Peak Borough Council and represents the Glossop South division on Derbyshire County Council.