High Peak man’s 18-mile fundraiser to ten football clubs in one day

A football-mad local man is going on a big charity run to visit ten football clubs in one day.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

27-year-old Alexander Greensmith, who works in Buxton in PR, will run 18 miles to iconic Liverpool football grounds on September 13, 2025.

It is all to raise money for Liverpool good cause The Brain Charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity aims to ‘help people with all forms of neurological conditions to lead longer, healthier, happier lives.’

High Peak runner Alexander Greensmith (right) with Esme and Manuela from The Brain Charity.

Alex, who lives in Hayfield in the High Peak, but was drawn to Merseyside for its rich football culture, will visit the grounds of ten Liverpool football clubs.

Alex will start at Prenton Park, the Birkenhead home of Tranmere Rovers, and finish after running three quarters of a marathon at Marine AFC (who are in the same league as Buxton FC).

Stops along the way will include Anfield the home of Liverpool FC, Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium, and Everton Women’s home Goodison Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-league clubs will also be visited, such as Bootle FC who currently groundshare with fellow local club AFC Liverpool.

Alex's first-ever charity run was a simple 3 mile run around Liverpool and Everton's grounds in January 2024 (pictured), so this weekend's fundraiser is a much tougher tribute to his running fundraising efforts!

“I’ve done similar fundraisers around the football grounds of Manchester and Sheffield, but Liverpool will be my toughest test so far at a mighty 18 miles,” said Alex.

“That’s just a few miles shy from a marathon!”

£166 has been fundraised so far, with Alex hoping to fundraise £450 after he’s done the weekend run.

“Thanks to all who have shared, liked, and of course donated so far,” added Alex.

Alex previously at Goodison Park (before Everton men's side moved out) in 2024.

You can donate on this link.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Esme Smithson, Senior Fundraiser at The Brain Charity, is looking forward to the fundraiser.

“ The Brain Charity is the only UK charity supporting people living with all forms of neurological conditions”, said Esme.

“Neurological conditions affect the brain, the spine and the nervous system. And we include neurodivergence as well, so things like ADHD, autism and brain differences are also in our support umbrella.

The Brain Charity can be contacted on 0151 298 2999.

“We have three key pillars of support at The Brain Charity, the first is practical advice, so that could be understanding a diagnosis, managing symptoms, applying for financial support, getting adaptations for the home, or support around legal issues and employability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have emotional support, with a six-to-eight week counselling course that is completely free, designed for people with neurological conditions and also their carers.

“And we also host social activities to prevent social isolation, which is quite rife in the neurological community.

“We are based in Liverpool, but we do have a national reach. We support around 3000 families every year.”

Just £4 donated could pay for someone to visit one of their coffee mornings, which is often the first point of referral for new service users to the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s hard to put into words how incredibly grateful we are,” added Esme.

“An absolutely huge thank you from all our staff at The Brain Charity, volunteers and most importantly our clients.”

Other football clubs Alex will stop at along the way include Cammel Laird 1907 FC and Litherland REMCYA.

“The people at The Brain Charity have been absolutely amazing,” said Alex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was impressed by their state-of-the-art tailor-made neurogym for those affected by neurological conditions, and by their on-site coffee shop which directly funds the charity.

“Thank you again to all who donate to my three-quarter marathon in aid of The Brain Charity.

“Please show your support for this incredible cause!”

Buxton: You can find more about The Brain Charity on their website, Facebook and Instagram.

You can donate to the fundraiser on JustGiving.