A New Mills dad, who has never had a middle name, has allowed people to give him a middle name to help raise more money for the hospital which treated his son after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a ‘whirlwind’ year for Stanley Barton and his family because in the spring he was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma.

The 10-year-old underwent operations and chemotherapy and was given the brilliant news he was cancer free in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then Stanley has made it his mission to fundraise for the nurses at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Stanley Barton ringing the bell in July to mark the end of his treatment surrounded by his family - his dad Scott and auctioned off his middle name and allowed people to pick one for him and he is now Scott Chegg or scotch egg. Photo submitted

He organised a family fun day in August and his dad decided to auction off his middle name.

Mum Tor Gillis said: “Everyone voted at the cricket end of season awards night and he’s now Scott Chegg Barton so a ‘scotch egg’ he just needs to change it legally.

“Coming in a close second was Dolly for Dolly Barton.

“It’s great we have been able to raise so much money for the wonderful hospital team and I think because we have done it in a fun way we have caught people’s attention.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Stanley’s fundraiser as well as his dad’s the total is now £5,626 and will be split between pediatric oncology which treated Stanley and a rocket scanner which is new project the hospital are looking to fund which is a replica MRI machine which make the same sounds and noises but allows children to touch it first and get comfortable with what can be quite a daunting machine before it is time for their actual appointment.

Tor said: “I set the target at £1,000 thinking that was a bit ambitious but I never thought we’d get there but to reach more than £5,500 is really amazing and shows the love for Stanley we have from his friends, family and in the community.”

Reflecting on the past year Tor said it has been a lot.

“My biggest fear as a mum has always been Stanley and his younger brother Albert getting cancer.

“I tried to talk about this to my friend the other day but my children being ill like this has always been my absolute biggest worry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So to have lived through it and come out the other side we haven’t quite processed everything yet.

“Although Stanley’s treatment is finished we are dealing with the fallout after cancer and the ripples in the pond that are still impacting us.

“For us as a family it’s about getting back to routine now, playing football in the park, having games night.

“All the things we have missed out on in recent months because of hospital appointments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanley is back at school and has started in Year 6 and last week received the star of the week award for good work which Tor said was the confidence boost he needed.

The online donation page will remain open for a little longer so if anyone wishes to add to the the pot before it is given to the hospital visit justgiving.com/page/stanley-barton-5