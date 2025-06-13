High Peak Comps pays for new defibrillator on busy village road

High Peak Comps has paid for a new defibrillator and installation costs at Thornsett Band Room, on High Hill Road.

The community building is the first winner of the High Peak Comps defibrillator wheel, which will be held once every few weeks.

The defibrillator, which is Thornsett’s second, is just around the corner from a new housing estate in New Mills, and the popular walking spot the Sett Valley Trail.

Additionally, Thornsett Band Room is utilised by members of the community of all ages, such as toddler groups and art classes.

New Mills Beavers Team Leader Diana Fletcher, uses the room, in association with First New Mills Scouts.

She nominated Thornsett Band for the High Peak Comps defibrillator wheel.

“We thought it would be good to get one as there is nothing down in this location,” she said.

“First New Mills Scouts has been meeting here for as long as I’ve been here and I’ve been here for seven years.

“It is a great location. As we have the new housing estate and the Sett Valley Trail located nearby, plus more and more people are using the band room to hire out.

“Hopefully we will never have to use it, but it is great to have here in the event we have to use it.”

The new defibrillator comes in the 130th year of Thornsett Band.

Thornsett Band Secretary Richard Body said: “Thank you to Diana for nominating us on the defibrillator wheel.”

“When High Peak Comps came to me and said you’ve won a defibrillator, it was a surprise, and then I thought after a few seconds what a brilliant place for a defibrillator to be.

“So many people go by, it is very visible, and people will know that it is here. I think it is a super thing to have here, should it need to be used.”

Diana went on to thank the Buxton-based competitions company.

“A massive thank you to High Peak Comps for the amazing opportunities they have given to everyone with the draws you do and giveaways,” she added.

“You are all amazing, you have changed a lot of people's lives. Thank you so much.”

Buxton electrician I D Electrical and Security installed the new defibrillator.

The new defibrillator is registered with the British Heart Foundation defibfinder website and the listing for the new defib can be found on this link.

High Peak Comps owner Charles Edwards said:

“We already have free competitions on our website that the general public can win prizes on. So we thought why not let schools, charities, and community buildings enter a free to win competition for something that is so essential and sought after as well.

“While we hope the defibrillator wheel winners will not have to use them, High Peak Comps is proud to help out in the community by installing them.

“Congratulations to Thornsett Band Room. We look forward to spinning the wheel again.

“All that is required to nominate is permission from the building, and confirmation that it will have 24 hour access.

“Please head to this Facebook post to nominate.”

Each winner of the defibrillator wheel also receives a free bleed kit, to help prevent blood loss for life-threatening injuries.

The next High Peak Comps defibrillator wheel spin will take place in early July.

You can read more about the High Peak Comps defibrillator wheel in a previous Buxton Advertiser article.

The successful launch of the new defibrillator wheel comes in the month of the five-year anniversary of High Peak Comps.

To find more about the Dove Holes-headquartered online competitions company, please head to their website.

