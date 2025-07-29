High Peak Comps pays for new defibrillator at local church

A new defibrillator has been installed on High Street, outside the coincidentally-named Revive Church.

The New Mills pentecostal church now has a defibrillator located towards the left of the building.

The vital piece of kit was paid for by local company High Peak Comps, after the New Mills church won on the second-ever spin of the High Peak Comps defibrillator wheel.

“Congratulations to Revive Church, who are the second-winners of our defibrillator wheel and our second in New Mills,” said High Peak Comps Owner, Charles Edwards.

Revive Church pastors Rose and Ben Wood are elated with the donation.

“We’re over the moon to have had the opportunity to have this defibrillator installed,” said Rose.

“We have had a number of conversations about trying to be able to fund one for a couple of years now, but we were yet to find a way.”

“We are so grateful, thank you.”

As well as offering the cradle-to-grave gamut of a church, Revive is also used by the local debt centre team, job club, art groups, and various youth groups.

So the defibrillator - should heaven forbid it be needed - be available to those from all walks of life.

The defibrillator has been installed by Buxton electrician I D Electrical and Security. Northern & Central Electrical Buxton supplied electrical accessories for free towards the project.

Revive also has a volunteer-led coffee shop and community hub in the town centre, but opted to request the defibrillator at the Church site as there were no defibrillators on the hilly High Street.

“It reduces the distances between other defibrillators in the town, hopefully making them more accessible in an emergency,” said Ben.

“It also means that the hundreds of people that come through our doors each week for various reasons now have this precious resource in the event of someone needing it.

“Thanks to High Peak Comps it has become a reality!”

And even when the church isn’t open, nearby residents and customers of the pub across the road could also make use of the defibrillator if an emergency strikes.

Revive Operations Manager Rebecca Markwick added: “As a former ICU nurse, and current health & safety operator here at Revive, there is an importance on us being a safe place for everyone.

“This addition will undoubtedly help, if needed and can save lives. We are very blessed to have been gifted this from High Peak Comps not just at Revive but for the community of New Mills.”

Revive Church meets every Sunday at 10am.

“Anyone can nominate a community spot for a slot in the High Peak Comps defibrillator wheel,” added Charlie.

“Just ensure that your nominated spot is something you can confirm will have 24/7 access, and be located outside for community use.

“We’ll next spin the wheel in late August. Keep an eye out on our Facebook page to nominate.”

You can find more about High Peak Comps on their website or Facebook page.

Contributed Ian Dobson installed the defibrillator, and is pictured with Charles and and Rebecca.

Contributed A local alcohol addiction recovery group also uses Revive Church, as does an after school youth group.

Contributed High Peak Comps also has a defibrillator outside their Hallsteads HQ, at Dove Holes near Buxton.

Contributed The new defibrillator is located at Revive Church, High St, New Mills, High Peak SK22 4BR.