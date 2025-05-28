High Peak Comps awards over £1800 worth of prizes to Buxton good causes in May

High Peak Comps, the Dove Holes-based online competitions company, has awarded money and goods to the value of over £1800 back into the community this past month.

In addition to the cash and prize draws they hold for the general public every day, High Peak Comps has given £1526 worth of prizes and £350 cash to Buxton charities and worthy causes over the past 30 days.

Kicking off the month, was a donation of a brand new iPad to the committee of Earl Sterndale Village Fete.

The new iPad will be auctioned off in the Buxton parish on the evening of their summer fete.

The Earl Sterndale Village Fete takes place on Saturday, June 21.

Another iPad with lightning cable was donated to High Peak Community Arts, which is one of the area’s oldest charities having been going since 1979.

High Peak Community Arts received the goodies valued at £238, to help inspire the next generation of young local filmmakers.

The largest amount of community altruism in Buxton from High Peak Comps this May, was £500 worth of goodies donated to the Michael McMahon Memorial Shield Football Tournament.

Prizes donated included a Nintendo Switch with a Just Dance videogame, and a NINJA Air Fryer. The match will take place at Silverlands, the home of Buxton FC, on July 6.

Now in its second year, the sports event in memory of the former landlord of The Blazing Rag pub, will raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

WHS Smith Buxton met with High Peak Comps to accept a NINJA Blender that will be awarded to the lucky winner of a hamper in June, also raising money for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Buxton Infant School received five pieces of gardening equipment for £129.

The school wants to grow their own fruit and veg in the future, so the donation from High Peak Comps will help the Hardwick Square place of education reach their environmental goal.

Burbage Primary School received a new matcha-coloured Amazon Kindle, which will be raffled off at the Cavendish Avenue-based school’s summer fair.

Two prizes were purchased by High Peak Comps to raise money for Priestcliffe and Taddington School near Buxton.

A £70 LEGO Marvel Set and £100 Beech Croft Farm Campsite Gift Voucher will be raffled off to raise money for the local primary school.

Pomeroy War Memorial Hall received a LEGO Hogwarts prize (£115).

The Harry Potter LEGO will be given away to the winner of a treasure hunt taking place at the 104-year-old building near Buxton next month, in a bid to raise money towards the renovation of the historic building.

The total value of the prizes awarded to Buxton good causes in May, is over £800 more than they gave away in Buxton in April.

And finally, £350 was paid to the Peak Dale Summer Fayre committee, to sponsor the event taking place on July 19.

The gift donations in the community is not the only reason why the Buxton business is celebrating this summer, as High Peak Comps celebrate their fifth anniversary in June.

If you are from a charity, school, committee or other organisation in Buxton and could use a little help in delivering your community project, email [email protected] with your enquiry.

Additionally, Buxton charities can also win on their free-to-enter charity draws, held twice a week with four chances to win £500. A charity can be nominated on their Facebook page.

Find out more on the High Peak Comps website.

1 . Contributed High Peak Community Arts also received a new iPad to help with their VR and filmmaking sessions to engage young people in the arts. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Taddington & Priestcliffe C Of E Primary School, of School Lane, Buxton, pictured with two raffle prizes to benefit their PTA. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed High Peak Comps pictured with Jude Boyd and Emma Cox of Buxton Infant School. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales