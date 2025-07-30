High Peak Comps and Buxton florist backs revival of Dove Holes Well Dressing

Two Buxton businesses have helped revive a Buxton village’s well dressing, to the sum of £60.

This August, Dove Holes Well Dressing will make a return for the first time in over 40 years.

So Buxton competitions company High Peak Comps and Burbage’s The Spa Town Florist have pledged funds and flowers towards the revival of Dove Holes Well Dressing.

Both pledged £30 each, meaning the new volunteer-led initiative will have over £60 of floral costs covered for their one well.

Initially, it was just High Peak Comps who were set to donate the £30 by paying The Spa Town Florist, who is currently taking over the flower shop in Buxton Crescent. But Alexa, touched by the news of the tradition’s comeback, decided to pledge.

High Peak Comps Charity and Community Lead Alexander Greensmith said: “As a Dove Holes company, we are proud to support the return of Dove Holes Well Dressing in association with The Spa Town Florist.

“We look forward to seeing the well in full bloom!”

The well will be able to be seen on Saturday August 2.

Dove Holes’ only actual water well is on a bumpy, farmer’s field. So to make the event wheelchair accessible, the project will instead be displayed at Dove Holes Village Hall.

Dove Holes resident Mags Fell who is reviving the tradition said: “We are so grateful to High Peak Comps and Alexa at The Spa Town Florist.

“Thank you so much to both.”

Elsewhere in July, High Peak Comps pledged hundreds of pounds to community projects in Buxton.

They purchased a new Amazon Kindle to be raffled off in Chelmorton, to raise money for the War Memorial Institute, and gave a £50 Aldi voucher to High Peak Hedgehog Rescue in Buxton.

A new £200 barbecue went to an end-of-year party at St. Thomas More’s School. £50 went to Buxton Communtiy School for a similar event.

The same barbecue was also purchased for Flagg charity Lane End Farm Trust, which is a real working farm near Buxton that helps those with learning difficulties and disabilities as well as countless furry friends.

Harpur Hill Primary School received over £100 of sensory equipment for a new breakout room, and £30 want to the Pavillion Tea Rooms to pay for coffees of the launch of the men’s mental health charity Mentell Buxton.

In the third week of July, High Peak Comps fulfilled an appeal from Earl Sterndale School, to provide every pupil with a chocolate or LEGO themed gift to take home.

Their final school support of the month came at Fairfield Infant and Junior School, supplying a £50 The Works voucher, to be spent on classroom resources to improve student’s lives ahead of their return in September.

They also pledged £100 to put on pottery classes for service users of the Buxton charity Connex.

And inspired by the success of England’s Lionesses, High Peak Comps purchased four new footballs for Buxton Women FC, as part of their ongoing sponsorship of Buxton FC.

“We’re proud to support community projects across the north west, and of course, in our hometown of the High Peak,” added High Peak Comps owner Charles Edwards.

“If you are a charity, community project or individual fundraiser that may need a little help financially, we’d love to hear from you!”

High Peak Comps is an online competitions website that has been going since 2020.

As well as prizes for the general public, they host charity draws and respond to sponsorship requests via [email protected].

The business was founded from a bedroom in Buxton and is now located on Hallsteads in Dove Holes.

You can find more about High Peak Comps on their website or Facebook page.

1 . Contributed High Peak Comps also supplied end of term toys and choccies for Earl Sterndale School in Buxton. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Also in July, High Peak Comps donated a BBQ to Lane End Farm Trust, to host community events at the charity. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed A sneak preview of the well, ready this Saturday, that will feature four local institutions of Dove Holes in the corners, with a spectacular floral centrepiece as well. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed High Peak Comps also donated training and match footballs to Buxton FC Women, following England's Lionesses success. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales