High Peak climber takes TV challenge for chance to win £5,000

Stephen Mullhern and Saff Allison on the You Bet! on Tour which airs on ITV on Saturday at 6pm.

A High Peak climber who learned at Stannage Edge and other Peak District beauty spots is taking on a TV challenge in the hope of winning £5,000.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saff Allison who grew up climbing at Ridge Climbing Centre will be pushing herself to new limits as she competes to try and win thousands of pounds on ITV’s You Bet! On Tour.

Saff, 21, said: “Filming took place in Liverpool in July, and it was the weirdest thing I have done as I have never been on TV before.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saff works at a climbing centre in Liverpool, after moving there so she could go to university.

Saff Allison taking on a climbing challenge in the hope of winning £5,000. Photo You Bet! on Tour - ITV

She said: “We were contacted by the TV production team and I was in a yes mood so I agreed.”

The You Bet! On Tour celebrity panel must predict whether each plucky challenger can complete their challenge or not and if they do the competitor walks away with prize money.

Saff’s challenge will be to climb around the outside of a ship quicker than it takes harbour staff to winch in by hand celebrity panel member Jonny Vegas who is on a boat in the estuary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saff said: “I can’t tell you how I’ve got on you will have to wait and see but it was a lot of fun and a lot harder than I thought it would be as the wind was blowing so it was taking things I would have used to climb on out of reach and I had to wait for it to blow back so I was able to reach them.”

If Saff is successful she will bag £5,000 and she already knows how she would spend the money.

She said: “I want to publish the book I’m writing, that’s the dream.

“But I also want to help people.

“Since moving to Liverpool I have seen how many homeless people there are and I can’t imagine not only being homeless but then having your period or being sexually abused and not having the right safe spaces to turn to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So if there were winnings I would like to team up with charities that support people and make care packs to be distributed to those in need.”

Saff’s episode of You Bet! On Tour will be on Saturday September, 27 on ITV.