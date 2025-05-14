Hayfield man’s £500 fundraiser for High Peak charity

A Hayfield man is set to fundraise £500 for a good cause in High Peak.

Alexander Greensmith, 26, who works in PR for a company in Buxton, wants to raise £500 for Glossop charity The Bureau.

The £500 will pay towards costs of starting up a new dementia music therapy workshop in Glossop.

Alex is achieving this by running the Manchester Half-Marathon on Sunday May 18, 2025.

Alexander Greensmith with Natalie Rhodes, head honcho at The Bureau Glossop.

And £143 of the money raised came from a bake sale held at PureGym Glossop, in the Wren’s Nest Retail Park.

“The Glossop and District Volunteer Bureau provides much needed community services for local people,” said Alex.”

“The Glossop community wellbeing charity has been supporting our community by meeting identified needs since 1979.

“But in our post-COVID, cost of living crisis, and technology-riddled world, help for those feeling isolated from the community is more important than ever.

In addition to this weekend’s half-marathon, a bake sale was held at PureGym Glossop, on May 9.

“And when the charity recently identified a gap for a new dementia support group in Glossopdale, I asked if I could raise funds towards this project.

“I’m a big believer that the feeling of community in today’s society is fading, but it is amazing charities like this that keeps the feeling of community alive.

“Thank you to anyone who has donated, shared, or helped with an event in relation to my fundraiser.

“I’d also like to thank my friend who deferred her half-marathon place to me, this is a charity close to her heart too.”

Alexander Greensmith outside Glossop community wellness charity The Bureau.

The community-oriented, social wellness charity, is located in Bank House on Henry Street.

Natalie Rhodes is Chief Officer at The Bureau Glossop.

“We would like to thank Alex and the time he has taken to raise funds here at The Bureau,” she said.

“The bake sale at PureGym was also a real success and we are really grateful for them to host this for us and for their time. And good luck Alex with the run!

“They say every little helps, but with small bits of fundraising like this, you’d be surprised with how far that goes, and what a small charity can do with such an amount.

“We are hugely grateful.”

The fundraiser has raised £433 as of publication, with just £67 to go to meet the £500 fundraising goal.

Alex has previously done running fundraisers for local charities such as Buxton's The Rossendale Trust and Chapel-en-le-Frith's Blythe House Hospice.

Buxton: You can donate to Alex’s fundraiser via JustGiving or Facebook.