Hartington Surgery rated First in East Midlands

Following publication of the 2024 NHS GP Patient Feedback Survey, Hartington Surgery in the Peak District village of Hartington has been rated first in the East Midlands by Patients.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the back of being placed first in Derbyshire by patients in the 2023 Patient Survey and receiving a Special Commendation by the Regional Director of Public Health, Hartington Surgery has achieved an even better rating in 2024, now placing them first in the East Midlands.

Their overall rating for patient satisfaction was based on 98% of responding patients considering them Good ('Very Good' 89% and 'Fairly Good' 8%). This compares to National and Local averages of 42% for 'Very Good' and 32% 'Fairly Good'.

Hartington Surgery, has been led by GP Dr Ash Dawson since 2018 and is a practice within the High Peak Primary Care Network. Dr Dawson, a Buxton resident has responded 'I am grateful to our patients who took the time to respond to this years survey. This is a reflection of the fantastic hard work and dedication of everyone who works at the practice. We have a great relationship with our patients and everyone at the practice should feel suitably proud of their recognition!'.

Harrington Surgery Team members

The timing of their rating coincides with the retirement of Practice Manager Julie Coles who has worked at the practice for 23 years. She reflected 'it's very good to know I am going out on a high, I'm very proud of the place'. Julie will be greatly missed by her colleagues and patients alike.

The Hartington Surgery Team comprises of administrators Lindsay MacLean, Jeanne Baker, Nicky Rogers, Emily Riley, Jenny Hill, Reception Team Leader Jayne Wilton, Dispensers Carole Hunter, Kate Poole, Kerry Allsopp, Dispensary Manager Kay Bennett, Trainee Nursing associate Laura Thompson, GP Assistant Charlii Cooper, Practice Nurse Debbie Watson, Practice Midwife Jennie Dawson, Advanced Nurse Practitioners Jill Chapman and Laura Cross, GPs Dr Sandra Ives and Dr Maysie Garrido, Practice Manager Julie Coles and GP Principal Dr Ash Dawson.