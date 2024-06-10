Gulliver’s Kingdom thanks customers for generous toy donations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath is thanking all its visitors who donated hundreds of brand new toys in aid of a national charity that supports children affected by domestic abuse.

Gulliver’s held a special Toy Bank weekend where guests could access a reduced ticket price on entry for all the family in return for a donation of a brand new toy - and in total over 2,200 donations were collected across all four of Gulliver’s UK resorts.

The toys are now going to be part of Toy Boxes that KidsOut, a national charity that supports mothers and children who have escaped domestic abuse, put together for children in Refuge up and down the UK.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “As a family resort, the work that KidsOut does for disadvantaged children resonates closely with us. We were so pleased that our customers fully got behind us with this and donated so generously as the charity gives hope to children who have been through such difficult times. Thank you to everyone who came along.”

Gulliver’s mascot Gully Mouse with Toys collected for KidsOut charity at Gulliver’s Kingdom.

Each year over 20,000 children flee domestic abuse to seek sanctuary in refuge or a safehouse. Typically leaving home with only the clothes on their back, these children have either witnessed or experienced physical, emotional, and even sexual abuse and arrive at refuge with nothing.

Each Toy Box contains 10 brand new toys that are both age and gender appropriate, filled with a family game, jigsaw puzzle, craft activity, educational game, action figure/doll, books, outdoor play and a cuddly toy. Receiving the Toy Box can help children regain a sense of normality, make the world seem a little kinder, and give them a reason to invite other children over to play.

Louise Sherwood, community engagement manager, at KidsOut said: “Working with an amazing, well known attraction like Gulliver’s across the country is very exciting for a small, national charity like us. Over 2,300 children are supported in the Matlock Bath area by KidsOut through our Toy Box project so it’s fantastic that Gulliver’s Kingdom and its customers has supported us with these wonderful donations which mean so much.

“To now have over 2,200 new toys that we wouldn’t otherwise have had is incredible for our Toy Boxes that go to children up and down the country.”

For more information, please visit www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk.

KidsOut are the only charity in the UK to reach children in refuges with a toybox of brand-new toys. Plus, by working with our charity partners we also help disadvantaged children and young carers experience carefree fun days out.