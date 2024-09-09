Funny Wonders launch ‘High Peak Youth Robotics’ youth group

Community group, Funny Wonders, launch a new youth group for those interested in engineering, coding and design which will work towards a national robotics challenge.

Community arts group, Funny Wonders, is delving into the world of robotics! This September, they are launching a new youth group for young people aged 12-18 years old in the High Peak with an interest in engineering, coding, design and robotics.

“Robotics is a bit of a diversion away from our usual traditional, craft and puppetry activities but it is a creative, multimedia endeavour which supports young people in our local community, which is what Funny Wonders is all about,” says Funny Wonders’ Artistic Director, Ali Quas-Cohen.

“Plus, it’s animating a constructed object, which is puppetry at its core.”

The project is youth-led, following a group of young people approaching them in 2023 to help support setting up and facilitating a club during which they could work towards the FIRST Tech Challenge, a national robotics competition.

The FIRST Tech Challenge is a national scheme “committed to making science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) less intimidating, more diverse and inclusive with a vision of creating a world where young people are empowered to explore, challenge and grow into innovators, who will take on tomorrow’s challenges”.

Find out more at https://firstuk.org/. It follows on from FIRST’s LEGO League, a competition for younger children. Local sessions for this are run at LEGO cafe, Brick Corner on South Avenue.

This first year of High Peak Youth Robotics has been made possible through funding from Herefordshire Community Foundation (Joanies Fund) plus further grants and donations from Buxton4Youth, Tarmac, Timpson, High Peak Mayoral Charity (Buxton & District) and Otter Controls Ltd. The group is also in receipt of a bursary from FIRST which enables the group to participate.

“LEGO League has been a big part of our lives the last few years and we were ready for the next level of challenge that Tech Challenge offers. I’m really grateful for the FIRST bursary and our other funders for making it possible to set up and enter a team this season for teens and to get to build robots together with the higher tech kit.” Louis, 14

Weekly, term-time workshops will run on Tuesdays, 6pm-7.30pm at Buxton Methodist Church – the church on the Market Place – starting on Tuesday 17 September. They will run through to Easter time (and beyond if the team is successful at the regional competition).

The workshops will be led by Dave Lydford, who also runs the FIRST Lego League at his cafe, Brick Corner, and supported by members of the Funny Wonders team.

Dave says “FIRST Tech Challenge is an excellent progression on from the success of these guys participating in FIRST LEGO League over the last 4 years. I am excited to have the opportunity to coach the next level of robotics challenges run by FIRST.”

Participation in the workshops is free but places are limited so booking is essential.

Everyone is welcome but they are particularly looking to welcome girls (to achieve a 50:50 split with boys), those who are home-educated or not in education, those with neurodiversity or those who experience barriers to accessing (or enjoying) STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects in their traditional form whilst at school.

You can find out more and apply to take part on their website at www.funnywonders.org.uk.