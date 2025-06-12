High Peak Borough Council is offering funding to help organisations along with town and parish councils pay for schemes which would attract more visitors to towns and villages across the High Peak.

High Peak Borough Council has now opened the third round of applications for its Towns and Villages Regeneration Fund.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, deputy leader and executive councillor for regeneration, tourism and leisure, said: "I'm proud to have created the Towns and Villages Regeneration Fund to support the improvement and renewal of our local communities.

“Too often, smaller towns and villages are overlooked - this fund ensures they get the investment they deserve.

High Peak Borough Council has opened funding applications for organsisations working on projects to attract more visitors to towns and villages. Photo Jason Chadwick

“Community and voluntary organisations, and town and parish councils, are being invited to apply for funding to help pay for schemes aimed at attracting visitors to towns and villages across the High Peak.”

Grants from £500 to £4,000 per applicant can now be applied for.

The Council has previously awarded over £20,000 from this fund to projects including improvements to signage in Sett Valley and renewing the boardwalk at Hague Bar Meadow to improve the circular route.

Councillor Greenhalgh said: "These grants can help fund a variety of projects from promoting local cycling and walking schemes and improving signage, to improving access to the high street and visitor attractions for people with disabilities and tidying up public green spaces.

"This is about delivering real, visible change that, whilst attracting visitors to the High Peak, our residents can be proud of so I'm excited to confirm that our next round of funding is now open."

The money could be spent on production and promotion of local walking and cycling trail maps or improvements to the accessibility of high streets and visitor attractions for disabled visitors and residents.

Projects which include tidy ups of public green spaces and creative heritage events accessible to the public would also be considered.

All applications must be with High Peak Borough Council by Thursday July, 31 and must be spent by March, 31 2026.

A further round of applications to the fund will run between September and November this year.

For more information visit highpeak.gov.uk/Towns-Villages-Regeneration-Fund