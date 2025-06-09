Full house for Fringe Programme Party

Fringe performers gather at the Fringe's Programme Party.

Performers and supporters helped celebrate the publication of the Buxton Fringe programme at a packed event at the Pump Room.

Buxton Festival Fringe was joined by a host of acts at the Programme Party, its celebration of the newly published printed programme held at Buxton’s Pump Room on Saturday, June 7.

A full house enjoyed multiple taster performances plus a buffet, bar, Fringe Fizz cocktail and Buxton Brewery’s 2025 Fringe Beer. An open-access arts festival featuring comedy, theatre, music and more, Buxton Fringe runs from July 9 to 27. See www.buxtonfringe.org.uk or download the free Buxton Fringe App.

Picture shows from left to right: Peter Sleigh (Death of the Author), Graham Winter (Death of the Author and 500 Body Bags), singer Janette Sykes of Take Two, pianist Adrian Lord, pianist and singer Dr Stuart Bootle, double act Trish Plant and Darren Poyzer and Take Two pianist Colin Sykes.