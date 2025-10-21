Free family activities as Buxton Green Assembly takes over the town

Hundreds of people are expected at the fourth Buxton Green Assembly - a free green thinking action day for children and their families.

The event, on Friday 24 October, which is taking place across Buxton will see local organisations come together to celebrate the world in which we live in.

Organised by Transition Buxton the action day will have free Halloween and Christmas crafts as well as nature trails, woodland walks and litterpicking.

Frances Sussex from Transition Buxton said: “We are growing every year.

“Last year we welcomed 368 people into the Octagon and 171 teachers and teaching assistants.

“This year we inviting all the children and families from the schools in Buxton and beyond to come along.

“It’s such an important message and we want to encourage a love of our town, our environment and our planet.”

The Buxton Rotarians have donated £1,000 to the day which is being hosted by the Buxton Heritage Crescent Trust with the main activities taking place in the Crescent’s Assembly Rooms.

A rotary spokesperson said: “It's an inset day for some schools, so make it a family day.”

On the day there will also be High Peak Baby Bank, Babbling Vagabonds Storytelling Theatre, The Solitary Bee Nursery, Plastic Shed, Sing And Sign and Creeping Toad with environmental storytelling, art and celebration.

Frances said: “So many people have been keen to work with us to make the event a success.

“The 185 and the 186 bus will be free all day so families from Harpur Hill and Fairfield will be able to join in the fun too.”

Children will also be able to visit Mark at Day Zero, the zero waste shop in Higher Buxton.

Frances said: “He is letting children refill a small plastic tub they take in, for free.

“Bring a clean container, something like a margarine tub or yoghurt pot and Mark will show you the options, including cereal, pasta, dried fruit, choc chips.”

She said there were also balance bikes to play on for free, as well as the library of things being open, a nature trail in grin low woods will take place at 10.30am and again at 1.30pm.

She added: “This is a day of celebration of where we live and how we can instill a love of our planet into the next generation.”