Former Goyt Valley House care home in New Mills to be auctioned
The facility, which accommodated 30 older residents, was closed by the local authority in 2022 due to escalating renovation costs, along with six other care homes, since then it has remained empty.
The three-storey, 12,400 sq ft building, situated on a 0.8 acre site on Jubilee Street close to New Mills town centre will appear in the next-live streamed property auction to be held by SDL Property Auctions, part of the Eddisons group, on 25 July.
Andrew Parker, auctioneer and managing director at SDL Property Auctions, said: “Goyt Valley House has come to the end of its life as a residential care facility however it’s a substantial building in a great residential location that would lend itself to a variety of potential new uses subject to a buyer gaining the necessary planning consent.”
He added: “New Mills is a thriving town in a dramatic location on the doorstep of the Peak District and popular with commuters to Manchester and Stockport, which of course makes this a sound investment opportunity.”
For more information about Goyt Valley House or to register to bid remotely online, on the phone or by proxy, go to sdlauctions.co.uk. The auction will be live streamed online on 25 July with bidder registration closing on 24 July.
