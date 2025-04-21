Forget me not appeal volunteers needed at Morrisons buxton to help those living with dementia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This June, we ask the nation to get behind the Forget Me Not Appeal to help us beat the UK’s biggest killer.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When you donate, you’re helping fund life-changing support and groundbreaking dementia research and you’ll receive a Forget Me Not badge to wear with pride.

Your Forget Me Not means you’re helping people devastated by dementia access the support they need. Our Dementia Advisers can be a lifeline for families like Gareth’s. The expert advice and emotional support they provide would not be possible without the generosity of people like you

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can make a huge impact by giving just a couple of hours of your time to collect at your local Morrisons this June.

Morrrisons community champion Rob Harrison during last year forget me not appeal

Your dedication means we are one step closer to helping people living with dementia get the support and care they need.

Whatever your reason for collecting, join a collection and help end the devastation caused by dementia.

Sign up on the following link https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/get-involved/donate/forget-me-not-appeal/collection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One in three people born in the UK today will develop dementia in their lifetime. It affects all of us, and that’s why every Forget Me Not has its own meaning. Yours might be about your mum, dad or close friend. Maybe it means helping to fund life-changing support. Or you wear yours to show solidarity for everyone living with dementia.

Whatever your story, your donation will help fund support for people living with dementia today, and research that could mean a brighter future for people who may face it tomorrow.

So please spare just a couple of hours to the Forget Me Not Appeal, help us end the devastation caused by dementia so people can wear their badges proudly this June.

Morrisons community champion Rob harrison said: "It's a great charity my mum is living with dementia so ia m aware of the vital support and just information they provide to families and carers."