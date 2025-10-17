Forest schools and petrol station opening hours - here’s the latest High Peak planning applications

Every week we will be doing a round up of the planning applications sent to High Peak Borough Council.

From submitted plans which need to be discussed and decided on as well as those which have been given the green light or refused.

These are the latest planning applications submitted to High Peak Borough Council.

Tunstead Quarry, Buxton: Erection of an office and engineering building (involving the removal of two existing structures) This information is communicated to you to enable you to comply with section 69 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 in relation to your Statutory Register of Planning Applications.

8, Lismore Road , Buxton; Alteration and extensions of existing property for full adapted disabled use and extended family accommodation. Removal of existing rear conservatory and lean-to. Construction of double 2 storey gable extensions with single storey element between to rear and new front porch to replace existing with extended canopy roof to provide covered disabled access

Petrol filling station , Bakewell Road , Buxton; Application for a Certificate of Lawfulness for proposed 24 hour opening of Morrisons Buxton Service Station.

Ellibancke Farm, Redmoor Lane, New Mills; Single storey front/side extension and single storey rear extension.

9A , Lodes Lane, Smalldale; Porch extension to the front of the property.

Land to the south of, Dinting Vale, Dinting; Non Material Amendment in relation to HPK/2022/0456 approved on appeal APP/H1033/W/24/3339815 - accommodate water butts and Air Source Heat Pumps, and update style of children's play equipment

Buxton Opera House; Application for Listed Building Consent for - The proposals include a targeted, intrusive Refurbishment and Demolition (R&D) asbestos survey, as well as an intrusive structural survey.

Round Meadows Farm, Dolly Lane, Buxworth; Certificate of lawfulness for a proposed single storey lean to side and rear extension.

6, Heathfield Nook Road, Harpur Hill; Removal of existing shed and construction of 2 storey side extension with full width single storey rear extension. Extended dropped kerb to frontage

4 The Quadrant , Buxton; Repair and renovation of the shop front, to include a new door fitting, new signage and new colour scheme.

B4 Altar Way, Buxton; Advertisement consent for fascia sign on the shopfront, side and rear.

67, Church Road, New Mills; Proposed single storey extension to form new mortuary

These are the plans which have been approved or refused

Land at Crossings Road, Chapel-En-Le-Frith; Screening Opinion pursuant to Regulation 6 of the Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Regulations 2017 - Screening Opinion - EIA Not Required

Woodcock View, Chapel Brow, Charlesworth; Application to determine if prior approval is required for - Single storey rear extension and to have matching materials.To extend beyond rear wall of original dwelling house 8.00m Maximum height from natural ground level 2.95m Height at eaves of extension from natural ground level 2.65m - Householder Notification - Prior Approval Granted

38, Woodhead Road, Glossop; Erection of a part single storey, part 2 storey rear extension - Planning Permission - Approved

Higher Green Meadow Farm, Off Dolly Lane , Buxworth; Outline application for proposed agricultural workers dwelling requesting consideration of layout, scale and access and all other matters reserved - Application Withdrawn

Fairfield Endowed Junior School, Boarstones Lane, Fairfield , Buxton; The proposal will consist of adding 95 meters of new fencing to create a new space for a forestry school. The fence will be attached to the existing fencing and run along the footpath and will then change directly at 90 degrees roughly and terminate at the existing wall near the playground. The existing double gates will remain in place, providing access from the school to the new forestry area of the school. The new fencing will match the existing fence in style, height and colour - Granted

Peak Dale Molecular LTD, Frith Knoll Road, Chapel-En-Le-Frith; Construction of two storey office extension to the front of the existing building, with additional parking spaces and reconfiguration of areas soft landscaping - Planning Permission - Approved

113, Dyehouse Lane, New Mills; Proposed replacement of roof tile from stone to a spanish slate.

