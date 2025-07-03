Fizz, fashion and fundraising for Blythe House Hospice

Blythe House Hospice is holding a ‘sip and swap’ fashion event where people can bring their pre-loved clothes and swap for new items all while raising money for the charity.

The event is open to every one on Thursday July, 10 from 7pm at Blythe House, Eccles Fold, Chapel-en-le-Frith.

The event is being organised by Julie Forrest as part of her creative fundraising efforts for a Sahara Desert adventure in March 2026, where she’ll spend three days trekking across the vast sand dunes of the Moroccan desert to raise funds for Blythe House.

Julie – who is Volunteer Services Manager at the hospice - said: ‘I am thrilled to be taking on this amazing challenge in support of a charity that means so much. I have the privilege of seeing the difference Blythe House Hospice makes every day, by providing tailored, compassionate care and support to those who need it.

Julie Forrest is holding a sip and swap to raise funds for Blythe House Hospice. Photo submitted

‘Every penny raised will help fund the incredible range of services offered by the hospice across North Derbyshire - from physical and complementary therapies, to children’s and adults’ counselling, nursing support, outpatient clinics, 24/7 Hospice at Home care and the overnight Roaming Car service. We are so lucky to have this charity in our community.’

A Sip and Swap is a clothes-swapping event where attendees can bring along four or more items of pre-loved clothing to exchange for something ‘new to them’.

With a complimentary glass of fizz included, it’s a relaxed way to enjoy an evening out, reduce fashion waste and discover something fresh for the wardrobe – all while raising funds for a vital local cause.

Blythe House Hospice provides free care and support to people across the High Peak, Hope Valley, Derbyshire Dales, Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire, who are affected by cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.

The hospice also supports those who are bereaved.

It now costs over £2 million every year to keep services at Blythe House Hospice running.

The charity receives less than 20 per cent of the income needed to operate from the NHS, meaning additional funds must be raised through retail and fundraising activities like the sip and swap.

To reserve a place for the sustainable fashion event, contact Julie on 07487 535116.