First for Peak District accessible routes as ‘Changing Place’ opens at heart of the Monsal Trail

A new Changing Place Toilet (CPT) and changing facility has been opened today (19 September) at Millers Dale car park, next to the Monsal Trail in the heart of the Peak District National Park.

Located at the former Millers Dale railway station – between Buxton and Bakewell – the new state-of-the-art facility will help to unlock access to the countryside for those with additional, or particularly complex care needs.

Around 2,500 CPTs can be found across the UK, with those already available in the Peak District typically linked with attractions or other facilities such as at Chatsworth House or the National Trust’s Ilam Park, near Ashbourne. Several others are based in neighbouring towns and cities.

The Millers Dale CPT is the first to be located alongside the National Park’s 35-mile network of multi-user, traffic-free accessible routes along former rail lines. In a nod to this former history, the CPT building itself has been designed to reflect a railway workers’ hut, sitting alongside the recently renovated Millers Dale Station Goods Shed.

The Changing Place Toilet facility, supplied by Danfo, includes an accessible peninsula toilet, a height adjustable changing bench, and a ceiling hoist – electrically operated for ease of use by family, friends or carers.

It has been funded by a range of regional and national partners including the Peak District National Park Foundation, Accessible UK, Muscular Dystrophy UK, and the Peak District National Park Authority in partnership with High Peak Borough Council through the Department for Housing, Communities and Levelling Up.

People need a RADAR key to access the facility. These are available widely to buy including from visitor centres and online, allowing access to facilities nation-wide.

The development at Millers Dale’s old station includes disabled access to the former goods shed and platforms, which are ideal for picnics or a visit to the café, with easy access onto the Monsal Trail which historically carried trains between Manchester and London. The Millers Dale visitor hub and 8.5-mile trail, which runs between Blackwell Mill and Bakewell, are owned and managed by the Peak District National Park Authority.

Phil Mulligan, chief executive of the Peak District National Park Authority said: “We are proud to open the new Changing Place Toilet to complement the accessible facilities and experience we provide at Millers Dale and on the Monsal Trail. We have created a disability-friendly site to help make a difference and we look forward to welcoming more of the disabled community who want to explore the National Park. And with that in mind, once we have secured funding, we are planning to install another CPT at Parsley Hay soon.”

Cllr Anthony McKeown, leader of High Peak Borough Council, said: “The new Changing Place at Millers Dale is a welcome addition to the accessible offer in the Peak District. Tourism plays a big part in the High Peak economy and this opens the door for people with disabilities and their families to discover more of the beautiful countryside on our doorstep. Situated at Millers Dale, it is a useful location for people visiting the nearby towns of Buxton and Bakewell and villages of Tideswell, Litton, Taddington and Wormhill.”

Gillian Scotford, Director of Accessible UK, said: “Standard accessible loos meet the needs of some disabled people but not all – imagine what it is like if you have to change the person you are caring for on a toilet floor of a public toilet... Thankfully Changing Places Toilets are designed for people with complex care needs who need carer support. The extra facilities they provide open up possibilities for people who need them to go out and enjoy the countryside with their family and friends instead of having to stay at home. They are literally changing lives. We would like to see more Changing Places everywhere and especially in all our National Parks.”

Gillian’s son Sam, who has autism and learning difficulties, and her mum Hilary, who sometimes needs to use a wheelchair, are delighted with the new facility. They said: “This is fantastic – it makes it possible for us to enjoy the National Park together as a family and experience the wonders of the Monsal Trail that people without access needs can sometimes take for granted.”

The Changing Place toilet can be found at Millers Dale car park, post code SK17 8SN or What 3 Words: oldest.headlight.quietly.

A virtual tour of the new CPT with Accessible UK’s Gillian Scotford can be found at www.peakdistrict.gov.uk along with further information about visiting the Monsal Trail and other accessible opportunities in the Peak District National Park.