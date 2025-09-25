Farmer and NFU member honoured at Women in Dairy Awards

A Derbyshire farmer who is championing her sector was honoured at the Women in Dairy Awards.

NFU member Judy Dilks from Hassop was one of just three farmers shortlisted from across the UK for the Dairy Industry Woman of the Year Award.

She said she was delighted to make the shortlist and congratulated overall winner Claire Whittle, from North Wales, and fellow nominee Jane Barnes from Leicestershire.

The awards celebrate the achievements of women in the dairy sector, recognising individuals who demonstrate Women in Dairy values to connect, share, and inspire others.

Derbyshire farmer Judy Dilks

Judy attended the Women in Dairy Conference at the Chesford Grange Hotel, in Kenilworth, Warwickshire, earlier this month (17 Sept) and Laura Barber, from RABDF, who helped shortlist the final three said the quality of nominations was exceptional.

She said: “Each of the finalists is an ambassador for our industry, beating the drum for dairying on both a national and local level.”

Judy runs Hassop Family Farm with husband Bob and their children from the heart of the Peak District, producing organic pasteurised milk, raw milk, ice cream, milkshakes and more.

She was nominated as she “combines calm leadership with a focus on sustainability, animal welfare, and education”.

Hassop Family Farm organic milk

Judy connects with the community through school visits but also carries out farm tours and other events, sharing knowledge and inspiring both young farmers and the wider public.

She said: “I feel incredibly honoured to be nominated not just for me but for all the women in farming, just to be recognised as working hard for the dairy industry is amazing.

“I've enjoyed my 45 years of promoting British food and farming and I'm not retiring yet!

“The support and encouragement I've received from everyone has been overwhelming.

“I must say it’s been such a wonderful experience and the conference was inspiring with fantastic speakers and an audience all having a similar aim and ambition to keep promoting farming and the next generation."

The three finalists were chosen by the Women in Dairy steering committee and were interviewed ahead of the conference and awards ceremony.

Claire Whittle won the award for combining her work as a practising vet with farming and consultancy, championing regenerative agriculture and ecosystem health.

Jane Bassett, NFU Derbyshire chair and NFU Midlands regional chair, said: “We had a fabulous day at the conference made extra special with two worthy finalists from the region.

“Judy's passion for all things dairy shone through brightly and her lifelong interest in connecting with all generations was a joy to see as well as representing all women in agriculture.

“The dedication that Jane has to engaging with the public on her family farm was clear to see, as well as the many talks she gives to a wider audience was an inspiration too."

The Women in Dairy Conference, was sponsored by HSBC and smaXtec, and speakers included vet Hannah Batty who shared insights from her Nuffield travels exploring how understanding different personalities can drive positive change on farms and within the wider workforce.

Other speakers included social media influencer Rebecca Wilson, broadcaster and former international event rider Alice Plunkett, Nuffield Scholar Liz Haines, Andy Hipwell from HSBC UK and Aisling Downey from smaXtec.

A ‘Moo-ving in the Right Direction on Labour’ panel discussion was also had featuring Kate Robinson, from Harper Adams University, in Shropshire, Becca Cavill, from Boehringer Ingelheim, Stevie Edge-McKee, from Farms for City Children and Grace Nugent at Worcestershire based De Lacy Executive.