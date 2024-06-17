Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Severn Trent is asking anyone who may need extra help to sign up for its Priority Service Register (PSR).

Severn Trent’s PSR is used to support customers with special requirements to give them a better, more personalised service, with the water company encouraging customers, friends or family to let them know of anyone who might benefit from extra help if there’s ever an issue.

This can include customers who would need to be checked on in the event of supply issues, customers who need water 24/7, and customers who require password protection schemes.

The register helps identify customers with medical conditions, disability or restricted mobility, sight or hearing loss and those who would appreciate receiving their bills in a different format.

Extra help available from Severn Trent

Mark Grice, External Relationships Manager from Severn Trent said: “It’s important to us that our customers get the service and support they need. We know that life is ever changing, and things can come up unexpectedly, which is why our register is a great way of letting us know if anyone needs some extra support.

“This could be someone with a medical condition, or someone who needs constant water or quick support if there’s any problems with the supply. Even if you know someone who may benefit from extra help, a relative, friend, neighbour, let them know about the register as it could really help them too.”

Teams at Severn Trent keep the confidential info so in the event of a water supply issue, they can reach out to customers who need to be checked in on, making sure they have what they need. It also means teams calling to discuss bills, or customer accounts, can be made aware of circumstances to help provide extra support, or any sensitivity needed.

“Our teams are trained to handle all calls confidently, and with sensitivity, so we’d really encourage anyone who may benefit from an extra bit of support, to get in touch as there may be something we can do, or adapt to help make things a little easier,” adds Mark.

People may be eligible for the register, if anyone is:

· a pensioner

· deaf or hearing impaired.

· blind or have low vision.

· unable to read, write or communicate in English.

· recovering at home from an operation or hospital treatment

· going through a bereavement, divorce, redundancy, or other life event

· unable to be alone with a stranger.

Has a:

· permanent or temporary mobility issue

· mental health condition

· any kind of dementia

· condition that requires constant or increased water use

· verbal communication problems

· chronic or serious illness

· neurodevelopmental condition

Uses:

· automated medication

· catheter, stoma, or food bag

· feeding pump

· dialysis machine