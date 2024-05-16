Donations to Zink Charity to be matched
Zink runs a weekly timetable of activities to keep people active, together and get the most out of life. They are a way of improving or managing mental health and helping recovery from mental health issues. Activities range from IT workshops to knitting, walking and baking to gaming; there’s even a School of Rock! Anyone is welcome to attend and full details of what is on offer is available at www.zink.org.uk.
Zink also run a community eco-café that recently was awarded the highest level of food hygiene standard, five star. The café provides meals, snacks and breakfasts from 10am until 2pm Tuesday to Friday and is open to everyone.
Paul Bohan, CEO of Zink explained, “The café at Zink is warm, welcoming space for everyone. It means that anyone who joins in the activities can get a good, cheap meal before or after so our campaign is called ‘Good food – Good Mood.”
To donate to help Zink continue to support Zink’s work and have your donation matched, click here to visit Zink's page on Big Give or search for Zink in the ‘Explore’ section of the Big Give website.