Donations to Zink Charity to be matched

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

High Peak Charity, Zink, is one of 150 UK charities selected to be part of the Kind to Mind Campaign. This means that from now until 28th May, any donations made through the Big Give platform will be matched penny for penny.

Zink runs a weekly timetable of activities to keep people active, together and get the most out of life. They are a way of improving or managing mental health and helping recovery from mental health issues. Activities range from IT workshops to knitting, walking and baking to gaming; there’s even a School of Rock! Anyone is welcome to attend and full details of what is on offer is available at www.zink.org.uk.

Zink also run a community eco-café that recently was awarded the highest level of food hygiene standard, five star. The café provides meals, snacks and breakfasts from 10am until 2pm Tuesday to Friday and is open to everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Bohan, CEO of Zink explained, “The café at Zink is warm, welcoming space for everyone. It means that anyone who joins in the activities can get a good, cheap meal before or after so our campaign is called ‘Good food – Good Mood.”