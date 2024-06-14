Discover more about the twin town of Buxtonwith photo trail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s an opportunity to discover more about Buxton’s twin town, Bad Nauheim, by following a Twinning Photo Trail this summer. Pairs of photographs are on display in various shops where maps of the trail can be collected.

Buxton signed a twinning agreement with Bad Nauheim in 1986 and since then there have been regular joint events and activities including art, music and exchanges.

Most recently a group from Buxton visited Bad Nauheim to undertake work experience in some local charities.

Bad Nauheim, like Buxton, is a spa town. It is located in the Wetterau region, just north of Frankfurt. People from all over Germany visit to enjoy the waters; even in winter bathing outside in the naturally heated pool is possible.

The town is also famous for hosting Elvis during his years of military service and there are many reminders of this including an Elvis statue and Elvis pedestrian crossing!

Maps and leaflets about the photo trail are available from participating shops including Fitzgerald’s Bakery, Velu Hairdressing, Pump Room, Zink, Coffee#1, Green Man Gallery, Poole’s Cavern, Buxton Spa Aromatics and Pavilion Gardens.