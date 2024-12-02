Derbyshire unites to mark White Ribbon Day with a powerful call to action

On White Ribbon Day (25th November), Derbyshire came together at Matlock Town Hall to mark the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

The launch event was held by The Willow Project, part of Rural Action Derbyshire (RAD). RAD’s CEO Beverley Parker opened the event by saying “Violence against women and girls is everybody’s business”, followed by both powerful and moving talks from Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Nicolle Ndiweni-Roberts and Detective Inspector Adam Gascoigne, both of whom highlighted the urgent need to end violence against women and girls.

Attendees showed their commitment by signing the White Ribbon Promise: to never use, excuse, or remain silent about men’s violence against women. Members of the community, especially men, are encouraged to join this vital cause by signing the promise online, via this link: www.whiteribbon.org.uk/promise

The event also shone a spotlight on the shocking reality of violence against women: In the UK, a woman is killed by a man every 2.7 days. A domestic abuse offence is recorded every 40 seconds by police in the UK. Globally, every 10 minutes, a woman is intentionally killed by a partner or family member. Last year 170 women were killed by men. 62% are domestic homicide, meaning that 38% of the women that lost their life to a stranger of a man. These sobering statistics underscore the importance of collective action. Derbyshire’s communities are standing together to raise awareness, challenge harmful behaviours, and create lasting change. A heartfelt thank you goes out to all those who attended the event and made the pledge to stand against violence. By working together, we can build a safer, fairer society for everyone. To make your pledge and learn more, visit www.ruralactionderbyshire.org.uk/the-willow-project-home

Remember; if we see something we are concerned about, it’s up to us to act. It’s everyone’s business.