Derbyshire mum named as a finalist in luxury ‘back to ski’ competition after surviving a tractor accident

A mother who was tragically struck by a tractor has defied the odds and hopes to return to the ski slopes this winter.

In September 2024, Caroline Musson’s life changed in an instant. While attending an agricultural show with her family, she was tragically struck by a tractor. The impact left her with life-threatening injuries, including a lacerated liver, a fractured skull, and traumatic brain injury.

After being airlifted to the Major Trauma Unit in Nottingham, she spent ten days in intensive care, undergoing five surgeries to save her life. Despite the severity of her injuries, mum-of-two Caroline showed extraordinary resilience and determination. After weeks in hospital, she was finally able to return home to begin the long and painful process of recovery.

Eight months later, Caroline, 51, from Milford, Derbyshire is slowly returning to work part-time, drawing strength from the love of her family and her passion for skiing.

Caroline taking in the slopes before her accident

VIP SKI challenged Brits to get back into skiing by offering the chance to be one of the first people to stay in its brand-new luxury La Plagne accommodation, the Graciosa. The holiday company put out a search for those most deserving of a ‘return to the slopes’ – from Britain’s oldest and most terrified, to those who have stopped skiing due to illness or loss.

Of the 300 entries, Caroline’s story touched the hearts of the judges securing her a place in the final five. The competition now goes to a vote with the public choosing the winner via VIP SKIs website. The winner will be announced at the end of September.

Mark Rees, who nominated his friend Caroline to win the holiday, said; “Skiing has always been a special bond for Caroline and her family. They typically ski in Austria, but their dream has always been to experience the slopes in France together. The dream was put on hold due to Caroline's recovery, but thanks to a special competition, it could soon be a reality.”

Mark added: “I urge everyone to head to the site and vote for Caroline! Her finalist position is truly a celebration of survival and new beginnings – and a reminder of how far Caroline has come, both physically and emotionally. We are all very proud of her.”

Caroline in recovery after a Tractor accident left her brain injured

Perched at an altitude of 2003m above Plagne Centre , the Graciosa, a stunning complex of sixteen chalets for 4 to 14 guests, offers unparalleled convenience and access to the slopes.Skiers can take a short stroll down the piste to the heart of the resort, or ski straight from the ski room into the expansive Paradiski area.

The winner of the £3,466 holiday prize will soak up a room in one of the 16 versatile suites complete with dedicated chalet host serving delicious meals. Other facilities include luxury lounge, bar, ski hire shop, massage room, and childcare facilities.

Celebrating the launch of VIP SKI’s ‘Graciosa’ in 2025/6, Nicola Hardy from VIP SKI said: “Our competition has been wonderful way to connect with our guests – old and new – and really showcase what we are all about; beautiful skiing and making memories that will last forever.

"Our finalists have all been away from the snow for some time; they either miss it dearly or can only dream of giving skiing a go again.

“There is no better location than La Plagne to embrace being back on your skis or boards. For someone like Caroline, who has seen such great struggle to get back to the slopes, this would really be the ultimate comeback in a wow-factor destination. We wish all our finalists the best of luck as we open the vote.”

To vote for your head to the VIP SKI site before September 21 and the winner will be crowned at the end of September 2025.