Derbyshire homebuilder gets the good times rolling with local cricket club

Barratt Homes has continued its community outreach and supported Derbyshire-based outfit, Whaley Bridge Cricket Club, with a donation of £1,000 to help cover the cost of a brand-new roller.

Having been seeking to upgrade its facilities for some time, Whaley Bridge Cricket Club’s beloved roller, named Bertha, had recently broken down. After roughly 50 years of service, having been acquired by the club in the 1970s, Barratt Homes’ donation has been used to cover the cost of a new, modern roller.

Whaley Bridge Cricket Club was established in 1883 and has provided a sports facility in the village ever since. The club is affiliated to the Derbyshire Cricket Board, and plays in the Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League, having first joined in 1952.

The club’s history is very important to its members. In 2006, the club relocated to its new ground, with the new pavilion being named IB Wild in honour of a club stalwart. Russell Wild, son to the man the pavilion was named for, is now the Chairman of the club.

Michael Madden, Fundraising Committee Member at Whaley Bridge Cricket Club, said: “The ground itself is the envy of the league with its views across the valley, and the playing surface is arguably the best in the league. This can only be achieved by the selfless work of our groundsman and his assistants, all of which is done on a voluntary basis.

“Unfortunately, equipment ages and our roller, Bertha, has come to the end of her life. We have manual rollers, but these are comparatively light and used only when a wicket has been properly prepared. The heavy roller must be used for days and weeks in advance of a wicket being used in a game, otherwise the bounce of the ball can be unpredictable and often quite dangerous.

“We are aiming to replace Bertha with a more modern equivalent, though she will probably stay in situ for prosperity, if only because moving her would be a near impossible task!”

The club has played an increasing role within the local community in recent years. It regularly stages events such as the annual pub six-a-side competition, as well as various fun days and cricket schools.

Among these events is the club’s Family Fun Day, which took place on Sunday 25th May and was also sponsored by Barratt Homes. The day included bouncy castles, face painting, a BBQ, games such as tug of war and football darts, live music and more for families and locals to enjoy.

Throughout the season and in the winter months, the club provides coaching for several junior teams and, for the 2025 season, will be running All Stars Cricket in conjunction with the DCB. This will further extend the club’s presence in the two local primary schools, encouraging future generations to get involved in the sport.

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We are delighted to have made this donation to Whaley Bridge Cricket Club so that it can continue its great work with the local community. We look forward to seeing how the club fares in the future and will be cheering them on.

“We are committed to creating a positive impact on the surrounding areas in which we build. Cricket can play a vital part in bringing a community together, so we would encourage all of our new residents to visit the club and offer their support.”

