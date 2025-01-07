Derbyshire-based former racehorse unveiled as finalist for prestigious RoR Horse of the Year Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire-based Master Wickham, and owner Claire Lewis, named as finalists for the Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) Horse of the Year Award 2025, sponsored by The Jockey Club

Master Wickham, also known by his stable name Darsi, ran just eight times under the watchful eye of trainer Paul Webber. Since retiring from racing in 2015, Master Wickham has retrained in numerous equine disciplines including showjumping, eventing, and dressage, demonstrating the remarkable versatility of Thoroughbreds.

RoR, British horseracing’s official charity for the welfare of former racehorses, introduced the Horse of the Year Award in 2014 and nominations are open to all RoR registered former racehorses who can demonstrate how they have successfully transitioned from racing to a new career. The winner will receive the iconic bronze Horse of the Year trophy, as well as the coveted winner's rug.

Now 15-years-old, Master Wickham has completed an exceptional year in 2024. In showjumping, he finished second at the Showjumping Summer National Championships, third at the Winter Championships, won his area championship class for Nottinghamshire, whilst also qualifying for all five major British showjumping championship shows throughout the year. The highlight of his season, however, was achieving Grade A status in showjumping, the highest level of showjumping grade possible in the UK, rewarding his remarkable consistency across eight years of retraining in this discipline.

Aside from showjumping, he also won his thirteenth RoR national title with victory in the Elementary Dressage to Music category, competed internationally in British eventing, lifted a national title in arena eventing, and has only been beaten once in British dressage.

Master Wickham’s owner, and veterinary surgeon, Claire Lewis, said: “Following limited racing success, I could never have imagined he would go on to achieve the things he has. To have the opportunity as a grassroots amateur to ride and compete alongside the top riders in the UK, including gold medal winning athletes, over a range of disciplines is just surreal”

Claire added: “To get to the final four for this award is a massive achievement in itself. Owning a horse who is as versatile as him is a privilege, and it would be fantastic for him to be recognised for his success in all disciplines.”

Nominations for this year’s award came from across the racing and equestrian communities, with an independent judging panel facing the difficult task of selecting the top four finalists. Master Wickham and Claire Lewis are up against Evron and Stella Bunn from Worcestershire, Amroth Bay and Sophie Kington from Nottinghamshire, and Second Brook and Lesley Sayers from Neath Port Talbot.

David Catlow, Managing Director of RoR, commented: "The outstanding nominations we received made selecting finalists a tough task for our judges. Each story underscores the incredible versatility of former racehorses as they transition into new careers, as well as the unwavering dedication to their care and wellbeing shown by those committed to aftercare."

The 2025 RoR Awards will be especially meaningful as they coincide with RoR’s 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of commitment to supporting former racehorses through an established welfare safety net, as well as providing education, support, and advice for their owners, alongside a series of well-established events.

To mark this milestone occasion, the ceremony will be opened by RoR Patron, Zara Tindall, underscoring the significance of the work and ongoing dedication of the RoR supporters.

Zara Tindall commented: “I am thrilled to be attending the RoR Awards 2025. The charity’s tireless commitment to supporting the retraining and wellbeing of retired racehorses reflects my passion for these incredible animals. I look forward to celebrating the achievements made over the past 25 years and to helping RoR continue making a positive impact across the racing and equine communities.”

Previous recipients of the Horse of the Year Award include well-known and popular former racehorses Liverpool, Monet’s Garden, Beware Chalk Pit, Monkerty Tunkerty, the late HM The Queen’s horse Quadrille, First Fandango, and the incumbent title holder Que Sera.

The public vote is now open and closes at 5pm on Friday 10 January. To review all the finalists’ stories and participate in the voting process, visit www.ror.org.uk/awards. The winner will be announced at the RoR Awards at Cheltenham Racecourse on Festival Trials Day on Saturday 25th January 2025.