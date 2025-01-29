Derbyshire-based former racehorse, Master Wickham, wins prestigious RoR Horse of the Year Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire-based former racehorse, Master Wickham, and owner Claire Lewis won the prestigious Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) Horse of the Year Award, sponsored by The Jockey Club, on Saturday 25 January.

RoR, British horseracing’s official charity for the welfare of former racehorses, introduced the Horse of the Year Award in 2014 and it is now firmly recognised as one the most coveted titles for former racehorses. The Horse of the Year Award celebrates former racehorses who can demonstrate how they have successfully transitioned from racing to a new career. The award ceremony took place at Cheltenham Racecourse and was opened by RoR Patron, Zara Tindall.

Following an eight-race career under the watchful eye of trainer Paul Webber, Master Wickham, also known by his stable name Darsi, has successfully retrained in numerous equine disciplines including showjumping, eventing, and dressage, demonstrating the remarkable versatility of Thoroughbreds.

Master Wickham’s owner, veterinary surgeon Claire Lewis from Ripley, said: “I am thankful to everyone who voted for him to win this award, the support and love has been overwhelming. He is the epitome of a retrained racehorse and has had a remarkable second career. He deserves all the recognition he gets; he’s absolutely a horse of a lifetime.”

Zara Tindall commented: "I am delighted to be here today as Patron of RoR, a charity that is so close to my heart. As we know, I’ve grown up in racing, and I’ve also retrained a few racehorses myself. They are the most incredible animals to work with, and I love hearing about and seeing what they go on to achieve in their next careers, whether it's eventing, showjumping, or dressage. It’s very important to me that they are given the opportunity to have a second career."

From a long list of accomplishments, the 15-year-old’s standout achievements in 2024 include finishing second at the Showjumping Summer National Championships, third at the Winter Championships, winning the area championship class for Nottinghamshire, whilst also qualifying for all five major British showjumping championship shows throughout the year. The highlight of 2024, however, was achieving Grade A status in showjumping, the highest level of showjumping grade possible in the UK, rewarding his remarkable consistency across eight years of retraining in this discipline.

Aside from showjumping, he also won his thirteenth RoR national title with victory in the Elementary Dressage to Music category, competed internationally in British eventing, lifted a national title in arena eventing, and has only been beaten once in British dressage.

David Catlow, Managing Director of RoR, said: “The RoR Awards celebrate the incredible adaptability and success of former racehorses in new careers. They serve as a powerful reminder of the impact of retraining racehorses into second careers and highlight our ongoing commitment to creating opportunities for these exceptional athletes. This milestone anniversary not only celebrates the past but reaffirms our commitment to their bright futures.”

The 2025 RoR Awards brought together over 200 attendees from the racing and equestrian communities, and coincided with RoR’s 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of commitment to supporting former racehorses through an established welfare safety net, as well as providing education, support, and advice for their owners, alongside a series of well-established events.

To mark this milestone occasion, the ceremony was opened by RoR Patron, Zara Tindall, underscoring the significance of the work and ongoing dedication of the RoR supporters.