Derby County Football Club pays lasting tribute to legendary staff member with memorial bench encouraging fans to sit down and chat

Sid Marson

Derby County Football Club has paid fitting respects to a much-loved former staff member who welcomed legions of fans for many years by installing a Derbyshire-made memorial bench in his memory.

The bench has been placed outside Pride Park Stadium in memory of former employee Sid Marson who died aged 91 after giving an incredible 62 years’ service to the club, being particularly well known for his stadium tours.

The bench is set to last for many years because it has been made from highly durable recycled plastic by award-winning Derbyshire company TDP.

Sid’s son Phil said it was a great tribute to his father for whom Derby County was truly in his blood, so much so that in a special dispensation his ashes are buried under the pitch along with his wife Barbara who also worked for the club for many years.

The plaque on the Sid Marson memorial bench

Phil said: “After my mum passed away in 2012, I think working at Derby County kept dad going. Talking to people at the ground was a big help to him. It used to give him something to look forward to at the weekend.

“The bench is something to remember him by. Since it has been installed down at the pitch, on match days there are always people sitting on it. They have got two benches down there now and it’s great to have somewhere for people to sit down and chat.”

Sid Marson started working at Derby County Football Club in 1961 when he got a job on the turnstiles at the old baseball ground. He performed many roles over the years including chief steward and receptionist, also conducting stadium tours.

The idea for the bench in his memory came from his former colleague Sophie Roddie, Matchday and Fan Engagement Lead for the club, who felt it was also important for fans’ wellbeing to have somewhere to sit outside the grounds.

Emma Marson, Phil Marson and Chris Marson on the Sid Marson memorial bench with (centre) Kym Barlow from TDP with nephew Finley and son Freddie, and (right) Sophie Roddie from Derby County Football Club

She said: “In the past, we didn’t have enough space for people to sit and talk on match days.

“I started off working as a waitress here and I used to help out in reception and worked with Sid a lot. From my point of view, he was the face of the club. He was the first person you met in the morning, if you were coming in for a meeting, he was the first person you would see. He was here so long and he had so many fabulous stories to tell. He was just fantastic. I used to work mornings with him and he was such a warm character.”

The club has installed two benches, both made by TDP, which have been paid for by the Premier League Fans’ Fund and since their installation they have been well used by fans taking the weight off their feet and sitting down for a chat.

“It’s been so nice to see people sitting down and talking to each other,” said Sophie.

TDP makes outdoor furniture from recycled plastic and has won a King’s Award for Sustainability for its work. To date, the company has saved 5,172 tonnes of plastic waste from polluting waterways or landfill by making it into long-lasting benches, picnic tables, chairs, planters and a range of other items for gardens and public spaces.

TDP director Luke Barlow, a lifelong Derby County fan whose parents Rob and Anne Barlow started the company, said: “It has been a pleasure to provide two of our TDP benches to Derby County Football Club and it’s especially fitting that one is in memory of Sid Marson. Everyone who is a Derby County fan will have encountered Sid’s warm smile as you entered the grounds and I’m so proud that we have been able to supply a bench in his memory. I hope it is used by fans for many years to come.

“It’s great to think that because our benches are long-lasting my son and nephew will be able to enjoy sitting on them when they are grown up fans coming to matches themselves!”

The two benches now installed at Derby County Football Club contain recycled waste from a total of 73,970 plastic bottle tops, which equates to more than 100 days of CO2 emissions from the average UK home which have been saved from going into the environment.