Dedicated app boosts guest experience at Peak District campsite

An award-winning Peak District campsite has introduced a bespoke app to make the guest experience even better.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Longnor Wood Holiday Park in Derbyshire designed the customer app along with technology firm Holidaymaker to improve access to key information about the site amenities, accommodation and local area, and to encourage visitor interaction, allowing them to better plan their holiday in advance.

The Longnor Wood app allows guests to:

Access information about accommodation, site facilities, events and optional extras

Find reminders about what to bring to make the most of their stay

Explore an interactive map of the campsite

Find out where to eat and visit locally, with key links to the websites of Peak District attractions, including how to book tickets

Discover nearby walking and cycling routes

Take advantage of special offers, manage their booking and leave feedback

Re-book before they leave to gain a loyalty discount

Adults only Longnor Wood Holiday Park is located in the heart of the Peak District

Guests can also create personalised holiday itineraries before they arrive via the app, and receive pop up notifications with useful information such as any emergency road closures nearby, or arrangements for ordering home-made pizzas which are made on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Kitchen, who manages Longnor Wood, which has recently won awards from the AA, Hoseasons and booking platform campsites.co.uk, said: “Our guests are what make the success of our campsites, and we’re always looking at ways to improve the on-site experience to make their stays even better than before.

“The app boosts the services we already provide and helps ensure that our guests have all the information they need for an enjoyable and relaxing stay.

“We believe it takes staying at Longnor Wood to the next level and it’s really exciting that our guests now have easy access to these extra services and offers at the touch of a button.”

Glamping pods at Longnor Wood Holiday Park

Located between Buxton and Bakewell, Longnor Wood is a five-star adults-only site offering camping, glamping, touring, static caravans and luxury holiday lodges with hot tubs. The AA Gold Pennant site is the AA’s Heart of England Campsite of the Year and has been named the UK’s Best Adult Only Site by Campsites.co.uk for two consecutive years. It also won a Diamond Award from Hoseasons at their 2024 annual conference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is part of WCF, an employee-owned family of businesses which operates across the UK in the leisure, retail and logistics sectors, and is one of three five-star camping and glamping businesses operated by the company, with sister sites at Herding Hill Farm, close to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, and at Drummohr, near Edinburgh. A different version of the app has been created for each individual campsite, reflecting the site, its location, and events and activities available locally.

David Lakins, CEO of Holidaymaker, said: “Working with the WCF team has been a pleasure, and we’re excited that the Holidaymaker platform is continuing to enhance the guest experience.

“The app is already seeing an impressive number of downloads, enabling guests to better self-serve and fully explore the stunning surroundings. The team has really engaged with the app, and Holidaymaker’s Direct-to-Guest Marketing™ tools, and it’s fantastic to see how much of an impact it is having for both staff and guests.”

Longnor Wood Holiday Park’s app is designed to enhance the guest experience

The Longnor Wood app is available to download on all main mobile devices. The app can be downloaded by anyone, with or without a booking. The campsite promotes the app via notices on site, on its website www.longnorwood.co.uk and on social media.