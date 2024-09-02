Crowds attend Ukrainian Independence Day in Buxton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A celebration of Ukrainian Independence Day filled the air in Buxton, Derbyshire, as Buxton Friends of Ukraine together with Zink hosted a memorable event in Spring Gardens on August 24, 2024. The event brought Ukrainian guests and Buxton residents together to enjoy a taste of Ukrainian culture.

"It was truly inspiring to see so many people come together to celebrate Ukrainian culture and show their continuing support for Ukraine," said Polina, Ukrainian Support Coordinator for High Peak, based at Zink, "The event was a testament to the resilience of the Ukrainian spirit and the generosity of the Buxton community."

The celebration offered a glimpse into Ukrainian traditions, featuring delicious pastries and cakes, folk music, and handcrafted Ukrainian toys. A special highlight was the display of two paintings by Ukrainian artist, Inna Doroskenko who fled to the UK and found refuge in Buxton in 2022. These paintings were generously donated to the people of Buxton as a token of gratitude for their warm welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was a wonderful opportunity to learn more about Ukraine's rich culture" commented Vicky Coates, a visitor to the event. "The event served as a powerful reminder of the strength and unity of the Ukrainian people."

Trying Ukrainian Food and Viewing Ukrainian Crafts

Zink, through Polina, and Buxton Friends of Ukraine will continue to support Ukrainian guests by providing support and advice, weekly English lessons, help into work and by organising future events. These will be advertised on social media. Ukrainian refugees and their hosts can get help and advice or support with translation by emailing [email protected] or ‘phoning 07908 157970.

On 19th September, Derbyshire Council Resettlement Teams will be at Zink HQ, Clough Street, Buxton SK17 6LJ from 2-4pm to help address any issues Ukrainian guests and their hosts have. Zink’s advice worker and work coaches will also be available.