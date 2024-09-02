Crowds attend Ukrainian Independence Day in Buxton
"It was truly inspiring to see so many people come together to celebrate Ukrainian culture and show their continuing support for Ukraine," said Polina, Ukrainian Support Coordinator for High Peak, based at Zink, "The event was a testament to the resilience of the Ukrainian spirit and the generosity of the Buxton community."
The celebration offered a glimpse into Ukrainian traditions, featuring delicious pastries and cakes, folk music, and handcrafted Ukrainian toys. A special highlight was the display of two paintings by Ukrainian artist, Inna Doroskenko who fled to the UK and found refuge in Buxton in 2022. These paintings were generously donated to the people of Buxton as a token of gratitude for their warm welcome.
"It was a wonderful opportunity to learn more about Ukraine's rich culture" commented Vicky Coates, a visitor to the event. "The event served as a powerful reminder of the strength and unity of the Ukrainian people."
Zink, through Polina, and Buxton Friends of Ukraine will continue to support Ukrainian guests by providing support and advice, weekly English lessons, help into work and by organising future events. These will be advertised on social media. Ukrainian refugees and their hosts can get help and advice or support with translation by emailing [email protected] or ‘phoning 07908 157970.
On 19th September, Derbyshire Council Resettlement Teams will be at Zink HQ, Clough Street, Buxton SK17 6LJ from 2-4pm to help address any issues Ukrainian guests and their hosts have. Zink’s advice worker and work coaches will also be available.
