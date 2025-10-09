Crompton & Woodcock Awards 2025 launched to recognise and reward ‘exceptional’ High Peak-based community groups

Exceptional community groups based in the High Peak are being invited to throw their hats in the ring for the Crompton & Woodcock Awards 2025.

The annual awards, organised by High Peak Community and Voluntary Support (CVS), will celebrate groups that have made a significant impact with their service and activities over the past 12 months.

The winner will scoop a cash prize of £750, while the runners up will receive £250 (2nd place) and £100 (3rd place).

High Peak CVS provides voluntary groups and organisations with the support and advice they need to function and flourish while, in turn, addressing the needs of our community.

Ross Burnage, Chief Executive of High Peak Community and Voluntary Support (CVS)

The awards, which have been supported by High Peak Borough Council, are open to both new and long-established groups of all sizes who can either nominate themselves or be proposed by others.

Ross Burnage, Chief Executive of High Peak CVS, said: "There are a host of unsung heroes who – on a daily basis – make a tangible difference across the High Peak community.

“The Crompton & Woodcock Awards were established specifically to ensure that these people and their organisations receive the recognition they rightly deserve.

“The prize fund for this year’s awards has been boosted massively by a generous donation of £1,000 made by the High Peak Borough Council – so there are more reasons than ever to enter.”

Last year's overall winner was Dove Holes-based support group Survive and Thrive, which is for people with long-term chronic conditions such as Fibromyalgia, Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Long-Covid.

Runners up were Sustainable Hayfield, a community group formed around a shared determination to ensure Hayfield will be a beautiful place to live for future generations, and High Peak Hearing Voices, which provides two monthly meetings for people with a severe mental illness.

Councillor Anthony Mckeown, leader of the council, said: “As a council, we are pleased to work with some exceptional local community groups who are right at the heart of our local communities and making a significant difference to local residents on a daily basis.

“We’re delighted to be working with High Peak CVS to recognise some of the work by local groups by supporting the Crompton & Woodcock Awards 2025.”

Established in memory of former High Peak CVS chairs Mike Crompton and Chris Woodcock, the awards will be judged by a small panel of experts.

Nominations must be submitted by Friday, October 31, 2025. The award winners will be announced at High Peak CVS’s Annual General Meeting and Community Network Event, which will take place on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

For more information, go to https://highpeakcvs.org.uk/crompton-woodcock