CoppaFeel Trek Challenge comes to the Peak District

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barn Farm Campsite in Birchover was the basecamp when the CoppaFeel Trek Challenge visited the Peak District in early September.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CoppaFeel! is a breast cancer awareness charity based in London it is focused on promoting early detection of breast cancer by encouraging women under 30 to regularly check their breasts. It was founded in 2009 by Kris Hallenga and her twin sister Maren, after Kris was diagnosed with incurable (stage 4 / secondary) breast cancer at the age of 23. Each year #TeamBoobs sets out on a challenging, extraordinary and life changing trek, all in the name of checking chests! The trek was completed over a half or full marathon distance, with those taking part taking between 7 - 12 hours to complete the course and then going on to enjoy a celebration drink and meal together in the evening.

Giovanna Fletcher* along with a few other famous faces, cover hundreds of kilometers, chat boobs and raise hundreds of thousands of pounds towards their life saving mission. Most of the people taking part were raising between £100 and £250 individually. (*Giovanna - a blogger, podcaster, author, actress, and presenter and since 2019, she has presented the CBeebies series The Baby Club and she won series 20 of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and her husband is the singer (Tom Fletcher), with the band McFly.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from the charity made the following comments: 'Each year, Charity Challenge works in collaboration with the breast cancer awareness charity, CoppaFeel! to host the CoppaTrek! challenges. These inspiring events bring together those affected by breast cancer in a joyous and memorable way while raising vital fundraising for CoppaFeel!'s life-saving work. Having hosted our CoppaTrek! Peak District challenge at Barn Farm Campsite in 2023 and again this year in 2024, we're drawn to the fantastic surroundings of the south Peaks. The wonderful team at Barn Farm are instrumental to the event's success, helping us to create a welcoming space for nearly 300 participants who join us for a weekend of camping, trekking and celebration. This year, the trekkers took on either a half-marathon (21km) or full marathon (42km) distance trek - journeying through Youlgreave, over to Monyash and back to Barn Farm. With checkpoints in Alport, Youlgreave and at the Miner's Standard pub, our trekkers are supported every step of the way by a team of qualified leaders, ensuring their safety. This year's Peak District challenge raised an amazing £212,000 for CoppaFeel!'s mission; to educate more young people on the importance of early detection of breast cancer and we would like to say a big thank you to all those who took part'.

For further details and to see a short video of the September trek visit: https://coppafeel.org/