Colour run at St Anne's raises over £200 for charity

By Nicola Allen
Contributor
Published 13th Jun 2025, 09:29 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 09:36 BST

A fun-filled Colour Run at St Anne’s Catholic Voluntary Academy in Buxton raised £230 for charity.

Staff at St Anne's showered pupils with brightly coloured powder as they ran around the school playground.

Every pupil at the school brought in £1 to take part and the money raised will go to the Thomas Theyer Foundation, a charity that was selected by the pupils.

Becky Rose, class teacher, organised the event as part of a series of initiatives during the Jubilee Year in the Catholic Church, which has the theme of Pilgrims of Hope.

A pupil who took part in the fun fund-raising event

In the Catholic Church, a Jubilee or Holy Year is a special year of forgiveness and reconciliation.

Mrs Rose said: “We have been doing lots of things in school to link to the Jubilee Year.

“The Colour Run was to do with walking in solidarity but we decided to run in solidarity. Our School Council voted to support the Thomas Theyer Foundation, it’s a local charity so it’s very visible for them.

“We also held a tiny tea party and invited parents. We had a cake sale and raised £75 for CAFOD to buy chickens for vulnerable families overseas. As part of our reconciliation the children wrote forgiveness pledges and we burnt them. We also had a Feast Day and created lanterns and went singing in each other’s classes

Pupils full of smiles at the Colour Run

“We had a celebration for Eid and children from other religions wore their own clothes. Pupils also made cards for a lady who was in a care home and was turning 100.”

Pupil Harry, nine, who is a member of the School Council, said: "We chose Thomas Theyer because we see the charity raising money around Buxton and because Thomas was a young person like us."

Pupil Eliza, six, said: " I liked the colourful paint and running around the playground, it was funny to see the teachers all covered in paint too."

