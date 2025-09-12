Civic heroes celebrated for their outstanding contribution to the community

Community trailblazers were celebrated for their dedication and impact at the University of Derby’s annual Civic Awards.

Now in its second year, the awards aim to recognise the significant positive impact that individuals and organisations have made across the city and county.

As part of the ceremony, an Honorary Civic Award was presented to David Walsh; a firefighter who co-founded charity Sporting Communities. The organisation works with at-risk individuals, young people, and their families with the aim of reducing the number of those entering local authority services.

David received the award from University’s Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, in recognition of transformative impact on youth work through sport access across Derbyshire.

Rachel Morris, meanwhile, was given a Civic Hero Award for her outstanding work with the Friends of Derby 500 Club; a fundraising initiative that has raised more than £65,000 for worthy causes across the city, including sensory toys for a terminally ill child and a laptop for a homeless teenager working his way towards university.

Her award was presented by former High Sheriff of Derbyshire, Theresa Peltier DL.

Professor Mitchell said: “The University of Derby’s Civic Awards shine a spotlight on individuals who are making a meaningful difference in our community, recognising their contributions and inspiring others to become ambassadors for positive change and impact.

“As a civic institution, we are committed to supporting communities within our city and county, and are delighted to celebrate this year’s award recipients, whose dedication and commitment are so well deserved.”

There were performances from the Derby Cathedral choir and BabyPeople and four organisations received financial backing from the University of Derby Civic Community Fund to support their work across Derby and Derbyshire.

These were Nightwatch Dark Skys at Rosliston Forestry Centre, which hosts nighttime events that allow participants to build personal connections to the natural nighttime environment; The Pond Project, an initiative regenerating a chain of ponds that form a circular “Rosary Route” to walk in recognition of the history of Ripley; The Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) Dynamic CIC: Being Us, a charity which works with young autistic girls between the ages of 11 and 18; and Links CVS, which provides support to voluntary organisations and community groups in Chesterfield and North-East Derbyshire.

Fifty Civic Student and Staff Champions were celebrated too, for their contribution in supporting civic projects and giving back to the city and county in which they study.

Meanwhile, the University joined forces with Catherine Atkinson MP for the debut of the Intergenerational Civic Award, aimed at recognising and celebrating the power of intergenerational volunteering in the community.

Cllr Sarah Chambers, Cabinet Member for Cost of Living, Equalities and Communities, presented the award to Avtar Singh Jawanda for their longstanding work supporting a number of initiatives across Derby, from delivering food parcels to the homeless to supporting free education programmes for children in underprivileged areas.

There was also an honourable mention to Skye Fearnehough for her volunteer work at Brookfields Private Nursing Home.

Catherine Atkinson MP said: “The city and county is full of extraordinary people who give their time to help others and build bridges across generations.

“From school children sharing time with care home residents, to families volunteering together, these acts of kindness and community spirit deserve recognition, and I’m thrilled to have partnered with the University of Derby to celebrate those making a real difference.”

Dr Rhiannon Jones, Associate Professor (Civic Practice), Head of Civic and Communities at the University, added: “We are delighted to be a Civic University, and it was a pleasure to welcome stakeholders and organisations from across the city and county to our event.

“The University of Derby is proud to lead in civic practices across the sector, and to be making a positive impact across the city, county and also nationally.

“The University creates, nurtures and progresses initiatives through innovative engagement that drive social mobility, improve health and wellbeing, and address cross-cutting local issues with the wider community.

“It was an honour to celebrate those who are making a real difference in our community and beyond.”