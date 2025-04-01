Charity shop celebrates Vivienne Westwood's legacy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local hospice's charity shop is paying tribute to the iconic fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood with a window display celebrating her incredible legacy.

Vivienne made her mark in the 1970s, bringing punk and new wave fashion into the mainstream with her bold and eccentric designs.

Willow Wood Hospice's charity shop in Glossop is honouring her creative spirit with a unique display that reflects her iconic style.

Millie, who has been volunteering in the shop for three years, came up with the idea.

The window display at Willow Wood Hospice's charity shop in Glossop.

“I’m a massive Vivienne Westwood fan and as we are close to her birthplace, I thought what better way for us to celebrate a true icon for what would have been her birthday,” she said.

Crafted by staff and volunteers, the display was unveiled last Saturday (29th March) and will remain in place until at least Tuesday 8th April, which would have been Vivienne's 84th birthday.

Vivienne’s company Vivienne Westwood Limited donated a designer bag to Sara Scott-Rivers, Executive Assistant to CEO Tracy Minshull – who lives in Tintwistle, where Vivienne grew up.

Sara is a big fan of Vivienne and her brand, as well as her environmentally conscious ethos.

A close-up of the Vivienne Westwood bag which is being raffled by Willow Wood Hospice

Vivienne received hospice care in south London before she died in December 2022 at the age of 81 and as Sara works at a hospice, it felt like a meaningful connection.

Sara said: “I think Vivienne would approve of the bag helping to raise vital funds for a hospice.”

Describing the piece, Sara added: “It’s small and tartan with a thick heavy chain – very eye-catching. It’s in its dust bag with a little card. I hope it raises a decent amount for Willow Wood and it would be lovely if it finds a home with someone who loves all things Westwood.”

That very bag is now part of the Glossop shop display, in photographic form, and is the prize in an exciting raffle.

Tickets can be bought in the shop at 12 High Street West, and at Pixie Bakes Cakery & Coffee Shop in Tintwistle, for £1 each. The raffle will be drawn on Saturday 19th April.

Even after her move to London, Vivienne never forgot her Peak District roots. Indeed, a striking mural of the designer, created by local artist Deggy, is proudly displayed in Glossop town centre.

So it’s fitting that the boutique-style Glossop shop remembers a local icon who will always be synonymous with fashion.

Caroline Lillis, shop manager, said: “We're excited to celebrate Vivienne Westwood's incredible legacy with this special window display. I’d like to thank the whole team for their hard work – it looks magnificent.

“As a trailblazing fashion icon with strong local connections, this is a wonderful opportunity to honour her creativity and impact. We hope the display inspires our community and highlights Vivienne’s lasting influence on fashion.”