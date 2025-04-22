Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chinley Scouts is looking forward to a special centenary celebration this month.

The group will be marking 100 years of scouting on Saturday April, 26 at the Chinley Scout Hut from 2pm.

There will be a bouncy obstacle course and a bouncy slide along with a barbecue and hot drinks.

Martin Berriman, district volunteer commissioner, said: “We’ve got evidence that scouting in Chinley started as early as 1911 as the Limedale Troop but the group wasn’t officially registered until April 1925 so that’s what we are going off.”

Chinley Scouts back in 1931. Photo Chinley Scouts

In the past decade, the demand for scouting has continued to grow and the group has more than doubled in size during that time to try to give more children the chance to experience the adventure, fun and friendship which scouting offers.

Martin says there is a squirrels group for children aged four to five, two beavers groups, two cubs groups and one scout group but Chinley really needs a second scout group.

He said: “We now have more than 125 children involved in scouting in Chinley each week and there are another 125 children on the waiting list who could join if we had more adults to run sessions.

“It used to be that a leader was there every week but now we like to have a team of leaders so if someone is working late, on holiday, or unwell the group can still go ahead and the adult volunteers aren’t needed every week.”

Some cheeky youngsters from the Chinley group enjoying a snack from the campfire. Photo Chinley scouts

Martin says scouting has been unisex since the early 1990s and although the split is not 50/50 yet things have come a long way.

He said: “I think everyone wants to join the scouts because it's fun and it really is.

“We are giving so many children options to get involved with new or different sports and support them along the way.

“Our new club house has been revamped, and scouts don’t need to use their wellies to go to the toilet in the basement anymore, but it is a great modern facility for the next generation of scouts with a traversing wall and an air rifle range.”

Anyone who has been a scout, or had children in the scouts is invited along to the open days on April 26.

If anyone can volunteer with any of the groups email [email protected]