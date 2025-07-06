Celebrating 40 Years of New Mills Dance and Theatre Centre!

Carolyn has not only created a large dancing family that includes generations of families but also a successful school on many levels. She has a triumphant competition team who compete yearly at an impressive level. Students regularly take a range of dance exams, which they always exceed in. Carolyn has also had many students go on to attend dance colleges and university, with many competing in university dance teams. She has also had students’ progress into professional careers in the performing arts, starring in musicals, films and cruises. Often students who left the dance school to go to university return, rejoining classes and rekindling friendships.

Her daughter, and dance teacher for the school, Lisa Dent has a very successful career in the theatre industry and is an integral part of the New Mills Dance and Theatre Centre family, nurturing the next generation of performers. A further acknowledgement must be made to Stef Farlam, Carolyn’s good friend and dance teacher to the younger students, who has had a great impact on the school over the past forty years. Lianne Paton and Nicola Fletcher have been lifelong supporters of the school since its opening, they continue to take dance lessons as adults and are always there to help at events. A special mention must go to Carolyn’s husband, Phil, who handcrafts many of the spectacular costumes and provides technical support for every performance.

Every July the school presents a dance show, providing the audience an incredible opportunity to appreciate the stunning New Mills Art Theatre and the students have the privilege to dance on such a professional level stage. Around this time the students always buzz with excitement, and nervousness for the performances with students as young as four years old performing. Carolyn has also hosted fundraisers and taken part in charity events throughout the forty years of the school, which reflects the school’s indispensable influence on the community around it. Carolyn Dent is often described by students and parents as a kind teacher who genuinely cares for her students, past and present and has created not just a dance school but a loving community where students of any age grow and learn from her and the dancing family around them. Over the past forty years, New Mills Dance and Theatre Centre has become an outstanding school of which students are proud to be a part of and will continue to flourish for many years to come.

All the students, parents and supporters would like to congratulate Carolyn on her incredible achievement on the 40th anniversary of the opening of the school.

Tickets for the 40th anniversary show on the 11th and 12th July, can be purchased on Ticket source.

