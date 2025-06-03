Celebrating 10 years of the Thomas Theyer Foundation
A spokesperson for the charity said: “This June, we’re marking a very special milestone—10 years since our charity was officially registered!
“Over the past decade, we’ve been dedicated to supporting children and young people with Special Educational Needs and those facing difficult life circumstances including children dealing with family loss, those experiencing bullying and those struggling with anxiety or isolation.
“To celebrate this incredible journey, we’re inviting you to help us continue making a real difference in young lives.”
The charity is asking our supporters to make a one-off £10 donation to celebrate their tenth anniversary.
Every pound will go towards providing outdoor activities, counselling, and mental health support for the children and young people who need it most.
The spokesperson said: “Your generosity helps us offer funded and subsidised places for those who might otherwise miss out.”
The charity, which was set up following the death of Thomas in 2013, focuses on the physical and mental health of children and young people with special educational needs.
They offer counselling services to children in need and are currently looking for an accessible venue where families can come for support as well as private rooms for counselling and activity such as workshops and wellbeing sessions.
They are also working with White Hall Outdoor Education Centre to provide a separate accessible accommodation for groups and the opportunity for families to experience respite breaks.
In 2019 a cottage on the grounds became vacant and it was agreed rather than build something new.
The charity says there are many ways people can get involved with a fundraiser inspired by the number 10.
This could be running 10k or walk 10 miles, or cycle 10 laps of the park or maybe bake and sell 10 cakes or a quiz with a £10 entry fee or perhaps get sponsored to read 10 books in a month.
To donate to the charity’s tenth anniversary celebrations visit https://www.justgiving.com/.../celebrating-10-years-of-ttf
