Buxton’s station volunteers commended by Rail Minister
Commenting on the valuable community rail work done by volunteers around the country, including those at Buxton, the minister singled-out those who had done most to connect people and places as well as fostering inclusion, promoting greener travel, providing a voice for others and supporting local economies.
Dave Carlisle, Chairman of FoBS said: “As winners of a National Award in March for being judged the best station group involved in the community, we were proud to be feted by the minister at the event. We made a special photobook for him, to show the work we have done, and he was very generous in his praise. We loved his enthusiasm!”
The Parliamentary Reception showcased the valuable work of community rail volunteers, who work all year round to improve travel confidence, increase access to sustainable travel opportunities, tackle social isolation, give communities a voice and put railways and stations at the heart of community life.