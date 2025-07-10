Buxton’s station volunteers commended by Rail Minister

FoBS Treasurer, Derek Bodey (L) and Chairman, Dave Carlisle (R) talk Lord Hendy (Centre) through their photobook, along with FoBS Secretary, Sue Mellor (far Right)

Local community volunteer group, Friends of Buxton Station, FoBS, met up with Lord Hendy, Minister for Rail, at a special Parliamentary Reception on 7 July.

Commenting on the valuable community rail work done by volunteers around the country, including those at Buxton, the minister singled-out those who had done most to connect people and places as well as fostering inclusion, promoting greener travel, providing a voice for others and supporting local economies.

Dave Carlisle, Chairman of FoBS said: “As winners of a National Award in March for being judged the best station group involved in the community, we were proud to be feted by the minister at the event. We made a special photobook for him, to show the work we have done, and he was very generous in his praise. We loved his enthusiasm!”

